Man’s Daughter Has More Money Than She Needs For College, But He’s Unwilling To Make Her Share Her Money With Her Stepsister

College can be quite expensive, so it’s important for parents to plan well in advance and start setting aside money for their children’s education. Otherwise, their kids will be stuck paying off student loans.

In this story, a husband and wife are arguing about money that was set aside for college. They each have a daughter from a previous relationship. The husband’s ex set aside quite a bit of money for their daughter, but the wife doesn’t have nearly as much money saved for her own daughter. She thinks the money should be shared, but the husband disagrees.

I think he’s making the right decision. Keep reading to see if you agree.

AITA for saying my stepdaughter is not entitled to my late ex wife or daughters money? I am married to Ashley. Our girls from previous relationships are both 17. My ex-wife was Sam. She and I were never a great couple, but we were great friends and great parents/co-parents so we stayed very close after the divorce. I was aware she had started saving for our daughters future education. We had reached somewhat of a compromise on how to handle that. I did most of the spending on her adolescent activities and extra’s (so all her extra curricular activities, hobbies and for the most part gifts that we shared) while she saved for the future in an effective way.

His ex actually saved up quite a bit of money.

I never knew how much was in the account until 2 years ago when my ex died. It was then I learned she had saved a hefty amount and that aside for allowing for her funeral expenses, she had left money for our daughter to use as she saw fit outside of the college money. Ashley and I married 7 years ago and at the time we had discussed money for the girls, etc. I explained I was not saving but my ex wife was. She had not started anything for her daughter at that point and her ex was not saving either. So we started to put a little by when we could. But we were never able to save huge chunks at a time.

His wife is upset that her daughter doesn’t have as much money.

After Sam died money became a much larger issue. Ashley was upset to learn my daughter had a considerable amount more than my stepdaughter for college and that she had money “to spare”. It only became a bigger deal this past May.

His wife thinks his daughter’s money should be shared.

My daughter told me she had decided to do community college in her mom’s home town so she could be close to her grandparents for a while, and could still follow her dreams. Ashley then brought up how some of that money could go to my stepdaughter. I told her no. That it was not OUR money, and even if she tried to suggest that it would be mine seeing as my daughter is a minor, I pointed out that it would be stealing to just take from her AND I had never contributed to that fund directly and it would be taking my ex wife’s money. Ashley went off about Sam putting so much away when she knew our daughter had a stepsister and how she was selfish to make her so much better off than her only sibling.

He refuses to back down.

I told her she needed to get over that because Sam only had one child to think about and it wasn’t her job to think about my stepdaughter or even any bio kids I could have had after our divorce. Ashley told me to think about my stepdaughter. I told her my stepdaughter is not entitled to my daughters money or my ex wife’s money (which ever way she wanted to look at it). She asked how I could be so callous about her daughters disadvantage. AITA?

He sounds like a good dad. I’m so glad he’s standing up for his daughter and her money. It’s money her mom saved for her. She should not be expected to share it. That’s her inheritance.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person has the right idea.

Another urges him not to make his daughter share.

This is a really good suggestion.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about two kids trying to earn money by mowing grass, and decide to solve their gas issue by stealing some of dad’s.

LOL. This is funny.

His wife is not being rational. She’s jealous. I get it. But it’s not her money. It’s not her daughter’s money. It’s her stepdaughter’s money that was given to her by her mom.

He sounds like a really good dad for standing up to his wife and defending his daughter. If he made her share, she’d probably move out and go no contact with him.

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