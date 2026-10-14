October 14, 2026 at 1:46 pm

“My Door Is Always Open, But I’ll Curse You Out If You Don’t Say Thank You,” Woman Warns

by Ashley Ashbee

Woman&apos;s hand on gold door handle

Pexels

Manners are not required by law and neither is appreciation. But if you’re like me, you want it acknowledged. I’m also not afraid to be petty.

See why it’s easy to get annoyed if you do something nice for a stranger and they don’t thank you.

People who don’t say thank you when you hold the door for them

I go out of my way to make sure people know I appreciate it when they hold a door for me.

This annoys me, too. My parents would be floored if I did this! I wonder how their parents raised them.

But I feel like 50% of the time or more, people NEVER say thank you when I hold the door open for them.

There’s no upside in confronting them over it.

I don’t feel this way, though. A lot of people are rude. I get over it and move on.

But it still really ticks me off. Maybe more than it should.

Can anyone share their own experiences around this or words of wisdom?

Here is what folks are talking about.

So do I, but it still bugs me.

TS 14 “My Door Is Always Open, But I’ll Curse You Out If You Don’t Say Thank You,” Woman Warns

Haha I used to do this, too! But I don’t want drama now.

TS 15 “My Door Is Always Open, But I’ll Curse You Out If You Don’t Say Thank You,” Woman Warns

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who calls on dozens of whirlygigs to combat the neighbor’s complaints about the fence.

Neither do I but it’s still rude.

TS 16 “My Door Is Always Open, But I’ll Curse You Out If You Don’t Say Thank You,” Woman Warns

A long time ago I realized that my life is better without expectations.

TS 17 “My Door Is Always Open, But I’ll Curse You Out If You Don’t Say Thank You,” Woman Warns

OP always holds door open for people, but resents them when they don’t say thank you.

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Author

Ashley Ashbee

Ashley Ashbee | Contributing Writer, Workplace & Culture

Ashley Ashbee is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in workplace dynamics, employee advocacy, and professional culture. Drawing on her real-world experience as a software consultant, she brings a unique, insider perspective to navigating office conflicts, toxic management, and trending professional dilemmas.

Holding a degree in Professional Writing from York University, Ashley combines her formal editorial training with her corporate background to deliver highly engaging, empathetic narratives. She excels at breaking down complex workplace dramas and translating them into stories that truly empower and validate modern workers.

Based in St. Catharines, Ontario, Ashley balances her time between the tech and publishing worlds with her love for the outdoors. When she isn’t consulting or writing, she can usually be found exploring local walking trails or experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen.

Connect with Ashley on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

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