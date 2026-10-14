“My Door Is Always Open, But I’ll Curse You Out If You Don’t Say Thank You,” Woman Warns

Manners are not required by law and neither is appreciation. But if you’re like me, you want it acknowledged. I’m also not afraid to be petty.

See why it’s easy to get annoyed if you do something nice for a stranger and they don’t thank you.

People who don’t say thank you when you hold the door for them I go out of my way to make sure people know I appreciate it when they hold a door for me.

This annoys me, too. My parents would be floored if I did this! I wonder how their parents raised them.

But I feel like 50% of the time or more, people NEVER say thank you when I hold the door open for them. There’s no upside in confronting them over it.

I don’t feel this way, though. A lot of people are rude. I get over it and move on.

But it still really ticks me off. Maybe more than it should. Can anyone share their own experiences around this or words of wisdom?

Here is what folks are talking about.

So do I, but it still bugs me.

Haha I used to do this, too! But I don’t want drama now.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who calls on dozens of whirlygigs to combat the neighbor’s complaints about the fence.

Neither do I but it’s still rude.

A long time ago I realized that my life is better without expectations.

OP always holds door open for people, but resents them when they don’t say thank you.

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