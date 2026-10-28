oman Inherits Enough Money To Buy A House Without A Mortgage And Quits Her Job, But Her Husband Refuses To Pay For Her Gym Membership

A lot of couples try to split the bills pretty evenly when they’re living together, but it really depends on each person’s circumstances. If one person makes significantly more money than the other, splitting the bills may not work. There are other contributions to consider as well. For example, a stay at home mom handles almost all of the childcare and cleaning, so the husband paying the bills makes sense.

In this story, a couple is arguing about money. The wife is a stay at home mom, and the husband seems to wish he were a stay at home dad. He thinks his wife should get a job in order to pay for any extras she wants, but she thinks he’s being unfair.

But it’s a little bit more complicated because the wife has a few good reasons to be staying home.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for not wanting to pay for my wife’s spending money? Before the birth of our daughter, my wife and I both worked full time in low-middle earning jobs with my wife earning a bit more than I but not by much. My wife returned to work out of necessity when our daughter was 3 months old. Her mental health became pretty bad and she has a minor disability that makes work life a little hard and she found it a bit worse after having our daughter but we had to do what we had to do.

His wife inherited some money.

My wife’s nan who sort of raised her and was her only family passed away sadly when our daughter was 6 months old. My wife inherited everything she owned. It was a big inheritance. Not enough for us both to immediately retire but a lot. Enough for us to buy a decent house outright, a new car each and to put some away for a comfortable retirement.

He seems a little jealous of his wife.

Shortly after her nan died, my wife stopped working and became a stay at home mom. Partially due to grief and struggles at her job, and a bit because she always would have preferred to stay home with our daughter. Thing is though, I’d rather not work and be a stay at home dad too but I’ve been sucking it up because we still need an income to get by.

He doesn’t want to pay for any extras for his wife.

My wife spoke with me recently about how to budget so we can live off just my income (she’d been dipping into savings to pull her weight but that’s all tied up in investments now). I said if I’m the one who has to work (and I’d rather not) I don’t think I should have to spend my money funding her hobbies and spending money. If she chooses not to work then she can buy clothes at the charity shop instead of new and get a friend to cut her hair for free etc. Or she can get a job working a night shift or start an online business or something to fund her spending money. I don’t see why I should have to pay for stuff like her sewing materials and gym membership since I don’t benefit from them and they’re not my responsibility.

His wife disagrees with him.

I’m happy to pay for stuff for our daughter seeing as she’s my responsibility so I don’t think I’m being unreasonable here. I work 36 hours a week and I already pay for the bills and food. She said that’s not fair if I get to enjoy my gym membership and hobbies like video games but the difference is I’m paying for them with my money. My wife said her inheritance was worth more than if she spent her whole life working and without that, both of us would be working anyway and having higher expenses from paying a mortgage and car loans so I should count that as her contribution and share my money with her. AITA?

I’m on the wife’s side. They bought a house outright with her inheritance. It doesn’t seem too much to ask to have her husband pay for her haircuts and gym membership. Although, if she found something part time she could do while the baby’s napping, that might be a good compromise.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This person makes a good point.

Another person points out everything his wife bought.

This person tells him to “be a partner.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who can’t complete her work-from-home duties because her mom’s houseguest won’t stop talking.

Here’s a suggestion about how his wife can afford her hobbies.

Nobody seems to think he’s being reasonable at all. His wife bought some really big ticket items, the most expensive things they own, yet he doesn’t want to pay for her to get a haircut. He’s being ridiculous.

She really should sell his car to fund her hobbies if he’s going to be so unappreciative of everything she has paid for and everything she’s doing as a stay at home mom.

He’s just jealous.

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