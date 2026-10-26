October 26, 2026 at 6:15 am

One Employee Always Takes The Overtime First, So Her Coworker Keeps Getting Left Out

by Jayne Elliott

two businesswomen talking

Shutterstock

Imagine working at a company where overtime is offered to the person with the most seniority, and if they say no, it gets offered to the next person with the most seniority, and so on. If you had the most seniority and needed the extra money, would you work as much overtime as possible, or would you turn down overtime sometimes just so your coworkers would have an opportunity to work overtime?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she works as much overtime as possible. Her coworker is upset with her about this which is making her wonder if she’s doing anything wrong.

Is she working too much overtime?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for “taking too much overtime”?

At my job when pre-scheduled OT is up for grabs it is offered in order of seniority, with the most senior employee getting first pick and then down the line from there.

When I was new, I just about never got overtime of my choosing – if at all.

It was always forced onto me when nobody signed up for it or I got lucky and emergency coverage was needed when I would be the only one able to do it.

There was a point where I would sleep in my car in the parking lot after an 8 or 12 hour shift just to come in 4 hours later for the only OT I could get that wasn’t taken.

Now, OP can get as much overtime as she wants.

I am now 7 years into my career and finally have the seniority to pickup any shifts I want.

I don’t feel I owe anybody any explanation but the fact of the matter is I’m in financial straits and need all the OT I can get.

I have a less senior employee who has been giving me grief each and every time I signup for overtime.

She complains that I don’t share it and guilt trips me each and everyday by walking past the signup sheets to see if I signed up for anything.

She can tell the coworker she knows how she feels, and one day, the coworker will be the one with more seniority and the ability to get as much overtime as she wants. Right now, OP needs the overtime. She shouldn’t turn it down just because her coworker is jealous.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This person says OP deserves the overtime.

2026 10 23 at 5.22.28 PM One Employee Always Takes The Overtime First, So Her Coworker Keeps Getting Left Out

Another person thinks the overtime system is stupid.

2026 10 23 at 5.22.45 PM One Employee Always Takes The Overtime First, So Her Coworker Keeps Getting Left Out

This person thinks they must be underpaid.

2026 10 23 at 5.22.57 PM One Employee Always Takes The Overtime First, So Her Coworker Keeps Getting Left Out

Nobody thinks she’s doing anything wrong.

2026 10 23 at 5.23.12 PM One Employee Always Takes The Overtime First, So Her Coworker Keeps Getting Left Out

Her company’s overtime system is set up to reward the employees who have been there the longest with the first opportunity to work overtime. That may not seem fair to newer employees, but I’m sure, like OP, they’ll appreciate it once they have seniority.

She needs the money. She has first pick. She shouldn’t turn down overtime just to do her coworker a favor.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about an employee who isn’t happy with the company’s new time tracking rules, so decides to find a way around them.
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Author

Jayne Elliott

Jayne Elliott | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Jayne Elliott is a contributing writer and editor for TwistedSifter specializing in human interest stories, internet culture, and family dynamics. With over 12 years of editorial experience in digital publishing, Jayne excels at analyzing complex online communities and transforming viral social debates into thoughtful, highly engaging narratives.

Rather than simply aggregating internet drama, Jayne brings a sharp, empathetic editorial eye to everyday dilemmas. She has a unique talent for unpacking the nuances of pop culture and online conflicts, providing readers with relatable, well-researched commentary.

Based in California, Jayne spends her free time outside the newsroom exploring theme parks with her family or beach-combing along the coast.

Follow Jayne's adventures and connect with her on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

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