One Man’s Supportive Visit Took An Awkward Turn When A Nurse’s Behavior Upset Him Enough To Walk Out Of The Room

Medical appointments are stressful enough.

An admitting nurse turned a routine ultrasound into an awkward display of authority.

This husband quietly removed himself instead of escalating.

His wife handled the rest.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for waiting in the park for my wife to finish with an ultrasound because the nurse became nasty? “My wife had to have an ultrasound for a minor medical condition. She has gone with me to several as well. No big deal. However, when the admitting nurse came in, she started asking my wife a battery of questions about whether or not she was being abused at home. (I was never asked these questions for the same procedure.)

This was weird…

Then she looked over at me and said snarkily, “WE have the power here.” I got up, kissed my wife and said, “I’ll be waiting in the park across the street. Call me when you’re done.” Then I walked out.

His wife had his back, but…

My wife informs me that she told the nurse that was uncalled for, and let her have it with both barrels so to speak. My sister, however, thinks I was being a jerk about it.”

Check out what folks had to say on Reddit.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another individual said he’s NTA.

This person spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who calls on dozens of whirlygigs to combat the neighbor’s complaints about the fence.

Another individual weighed in.

This husband calmly left after the nurse made an unprovoked, snarky remark about holding the power.

His wife defended him immediately, making it clear that the nurse’s comment had crossed a line.