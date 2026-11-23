A Man Is Fed Up With The Noise On His Block Because A Driver Parks In The Middle Of The Street And Blasts Music Every Time He Drops His Kid Off

A few minutes of loud music might not seem like much until it happens every time the same car pulls up.

For one man, it started after a family moved in across the street.

Every time a guy comes to drop off one of the kids, he parks his SUV in the middle of the street and blasts music through speakers on the outside of it.

The man tried talking to the teenager about it once, and the kid apologized, but the driver kept blasting his music.

Then one day, while the man was walking his dog, he glanced at the SUV and the driver started cussing him out.

Keep reading for the full story.

Neighbor’s Baby Daddy Blasts Music from his SUV on block We’re a small and quiet neighborhood. Mostly families and some elderly individuals. Mostly diverse, too. But ever since this one family moved in, it’s been a nightmare. The house across the street is owned by a woman and her mother. I think they foster children because there are 6-7 kids in the home, and they’re never really a problem.

The guy couldn’t be more obnoxious with his vehicle.

However, the father of one of the kids is a ******* and drives everyone crazy. He will drive up the middle of the street really fast and then blast loud music from the external speakers of his blacked-out Chevy SUV. He’s definitely doing it on purpose to **** people off. And he hangs around for 5-10 minutes, parked in the middle of the street. He has external speakers on his car, too, so the point is literally just to make noise. I tried to talk to his teenage son once, and he apologized, but nothing changed. I figured there was nothing he could do since I usually just see him get his things and leave. In fact, I think it made things worse since his dad found out.

After thinking it over, he’s unsure what to do.

I assume that it’s his dad because the house belongs to a woman, and she’s got a lot of kids, and he’s just one of them. So he probably does it to annoy them. It’s so bad, though, and it’s not like I can call the cops because he’s not there that long. I’ve debated everything from getting his plate and making a report to buying a paintball gun and shooting his car because of how frustrating it is (not seriously). Last time I was walking my dog, I looked over at the SUV, and he started making threats and cursing, “The **** you want, old head? **** you gonna do?” What can I legally do?

Yikes! People like that are the absolute worst to deal with in a neighborhood.

Let’s see if the people over at Reddit have any advice that can work.

According to this person, solving it may take some investigative work.

This person suggests going a different way.

This would probably work, but he said the guy isn’t there long enough.

And here’s someone who thinks he should mind his business.

Sometimes in life, you have to pick your battles.

This one may not be something that’s worth escalating.

There’s no doubt the music’s annoying, but it’s once a week and only for a few minutes.

Ultimately, he needs to remember that the guy cussed him out just for looking. Imagine what he would do if he were confronted or had the police called on him.