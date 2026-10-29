One New Parent’s Simple House Rule Sparked Family Tension When Relatives Objected To Children Being Kept Out Of The Baby’s Room
Welcoming young relatives into your home doesn’t mean every room needs to become their playground.
Should children get free access to private spaces just because they are visiting family?
After watching her brother-in-law let his kids wreck the nursery, this mother is ready to make it off-limits.
Take a look below at the boundaries that were set.
AITA for not wanting my niece and nephew in my baby’s room?
My husband’s brother and his kids (2.5F and 5.5M) come over pretty often.
I try to make our house fun and comfortable for them and we have a backyard play area, a living room play area, and even the basement you can run around in.
But every time they’re here, they end up in my 7-month-old daughter’s room.
Ah, the dreaded small-space scenario.
They’ll pull everything off her shelves and make a total mess.
What bothers me even more is that their dad goes in there with them, sits down, and just lets it happen.
They don’t clean up afterward either, so I’m left to do it.
Ugh.
I feel like bedrooms are private spaces you only enter if invited, especially a baby’s room. I already clean up after them in the shared areas, but it really bothers me that they’re also going upstairs into her room and wrecking it.
I don’t want to be a jerk about it, but I also don’t want my daughter’s room constantly trashed.
AITA if I tell them they’re not allowed in her room?
Most people sided with the mom, saying she had every right to set boundaries around her baby’s space.
This person says NTA, but it wouldn’t hurt to be more strict.
This person says her husband needs to stand up more.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who feels hoodwinked after finding out the sick father she’s been supporting has plenty of money of his own.
And this person agrees…be more clear with the boundaries AND spouse.
This mother isn’t wrong for protecting her baby’s room when the children already have several other places to play.
Her husband and brother-in-law should help enforce the boundary and make sure the kids clean up their shared play areas.
They have three play zones already, so the nursery doesn’t need to become the bonus chaos level.
Enjoyed this story?
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.