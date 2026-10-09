One Resident’s Frustration With A Parent Blocking Their Driveway Has Reached The Point Where They May Escalate The Issue To Local Authorities

School pickup turns competitive when one parent invents a parking space.

In this story, the car overlaps two neighboring driveways every day.

It only stays briefly.

Still, everyone else follows the obvious boundary.

Let’s see how this one played out.

AITA for telling someone not to park in front of my house?

I live near a school. Parents park on my street every day to pick their kids up.

There’s room for about 4 cars to park legally on my little cul-de-sac.

My yard and my neighbor’s yard narrows to a very thin strip at the curb, less wide than the width of a car, so you can’t park there without overlapping the driveway on either side.

One parent has started parking in this space to drop off and pick up their kid from school for the past week or so.

It results in their car hanging 1-2 feet over my driveway and 1-2 feet over my neighbor’s.

It’s not enough that I wouldn’t be able to get in or out of my driveway if I needed to, but it’s still partially blocking my driveway.

Their car only sits for about 10 minutes while they walk to the school and back.

Realistically it’s not actually affecting me unless there was a large delivery truck that needed to get into my driveway, or if they block my garbage from being seen by garbage men on garbage day with their car.