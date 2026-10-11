She Absorbed Every Unwashed Dish and Scattered Mess—Until Her Own Living Room Felt Off-Limits

If there’s one thing that really grinds my gears, it’s MESSY people.

You’re more than welcome to do what you want in the privacy of your own home, but if you’re in my house or in my car, you better keep it clean, baby!

Because if you don’t, we’re gonna have some issues.

And that’s why I feel a special kinship to the woman who wrote this story.

Check out what she had to say about the problems she’s having with a messy roommate.

Roommate always a little bit messy. “I’ve lived with this roommate for the past year and I’d say we’re good friends and we sometimes hang out in a big group too. But the thing is she can be a little bit messy here and there. She never closes the cabinet shelves after opening them, always leave coffee stains on the counter top every morning, and I’m usually whatever with this cos it literally takes two seconds for me to do it, but it’s not just that.

Hmmm…

Whenever she washes her hair it’s all over the bathroom and even sticks to my stuff sometimes but she always cleans it up eventually it’s just that she didn’t clean it up immediately after she washes her hair and i always gotta witness her mess every time. And she can’t stand doing dishes and she always has her dirty dishes hanging out in the sink catching food waste for days on end… And sometimes I get overstimulated whenever I come home she’d sit on the couch with her laptop and have the TV on so loud but she’s not even watching it… I know when I wrote all of this down it kinda sounds crazy but she’s a nice person and I’m afraid that she just doesn’t know what she’s doing is bothering me or we just have a different idea of what is clean and tidy.

She’s tried to reason with her…

Mind you that I’ve told her casually about all of the above like “hey your dishes have been sitting there for a while” and “do you mind lowering down the volume” and “can you pick up your stuff from the counter i’m about to use the kitchen” and she’s always accommodating but yeah it’s just keep happening and I don’t wanna be like someone’s mom telling her kid to clean up after themselves all the time. So since there are a couple behaviors that I’d like to address I’m not sure how I should talk to her. I don’t wanna be overbearing and come off like a clean fascist in the house telling her what to do and what to clean up all the time (which i already did) because we’re both sharing the space together.”

Check out what readers had to say about this story.

This person offered some advice.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about neighborhood kids who built a master forest fort, only to find it looted by the bigger kids on the block.

And this reader spoke up.

Oh, hell no!

This is so rude…

And it’s also pretty immature, if you ask me.

She needs to set her roommate straight and tell her to shape up or ship out!