She Accounted for Every Minute Outside—Until Her Roommate Demanded Live Location Sharing

Ugh, this brings back some bad memories…

Let’s go on a little trip down Memory Lane, shall we?

I had a roommate when I was younger who was so overbearing that it completely destroyed our friendship.

He was pushy, rude, and he wanted to know what I was doing and where I was at all times.

Creepy!

Well, let’s just say that we’re not pals anymore…oh well!

Check out why this woman is frustrated with her own awful roommate and see what you think about her situation.

Roommate feels controlling about everything little thing. “I (22 F) live with a roommate (22F). We met through her boyfriend who is one of my good friends and have lived in this apartment for about 7 months and previously I rented out her couch for a semester since I recently started at the same college as her. My family lives about an hour away and I work near them so I often spend weekends and other work days with them. Due to some school issues I took a break semester and spend most of my week at my family’s place. And I’m only at our apartment 3 days a week.

Things got off to a bad start.

So our issues started almost as soon as we moved into this place. First we agreed to split chores, she cleans the bathroom and I clean the kitchen and we split the living room. We also each do our own dishes (each have half the sink) and alternate trash take outs all good for me.

Huh?

About 2 months in she asked me to clean the bathroom because she cleaned the kitchen 2 times in a row. At first I was a bit confused cause I thought the kitchen was my chore. After I agreed to clean it I asked it about it she said “well you weren’t doing it enough and I didn’t think the chores were so set in stone” we discussed this and how often we both thought was appropriate to clean and that they were set in stone as we agreed. A few weeks after this I asked her about our utilities and how they seemed kinda high especially considering at this point I was only home 3 days a week and she worked 40+ hours a week so she’s not home much either. I mentioned her boyfriend (my friend) and how he basically lives with us for 5 days a week while he goes to school. I ask if he could help pay the utilities since he was basically living there.

Okay…

She got incredibly upset saying he helped her move without her asking and already pays for a lot of her groceries. And refused to entertain the idea of him simply paying a 3rd of the utilities. Next I got my own bf a few months ago and she constantly complains about him. First he left the toilet seat up a few times (something her boyfriend does too at times) and she blew up about it. Then she was upset he was parking “in her spot,” however our apartment doesn’t have reserved parking spots and he didn’t even park in the spot closest spot too our apartment he left her a spot right next to our door. She claimed she couldn’t park in that spot because it was harder to park in. I let him know and he started parking in the spot right by the door but I was upset because there aren’t reserved spots. Like I said, her boyfriend is here 5 days a week however she gets upset if my boyfriend is over more than twice a week.

This is getting weird…

Finally the biggest thing recently she wants to know every time I’m coming to the apartment and every time I leave. For example if I go out she wants to know when I’m leaving then wants to know when I’m on my way and she got very upset when I wasn’t texting every single time I’m on my way. Which I wouldn’t mind but she doesn’t give me the same thing if I’m telling her my comings and going I expect the same from her. There are plenty of other things like her cat pooping on my bed because she wasn’t caring for them properly and her blaming my bf for that, locking me out several time in the middle of the night, and overall just making me miserable whenever I’m here. Maybe I’m wrong for not cleaning enough or not telling her when I’m home. This was mostly just a vent but if anyone has any thoughts or advice I’m happy to listen even if it’s to tell me I’m the bad roommate as if that’s true I need to hear it.”

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who documented times of noise spikes and turned their neighbor into a model tenant.

And this individual weighed in.

This is insane!

And she shouldn’t have to put up with this nonsense.

No way!

These two women should definitely not be living together!