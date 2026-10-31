She Adopted A Kitten After The Owner’s Husband Said They Already Had Too Many Pets, But A Week Later The Woman Demanded The Kitten Back And Accused Her Of Pressuring Her

When someone is giving up kittens for adoption, it can be hard for them, especially if they would really like to keep the cats for themselves.

That is what was happening in this story when the author went to her friend’s house to pick out a kitten. Her friend’s husband said that she couldn’t keep anymore cats (becuase they already had 8), so she picked out the cat that her friend liked best, which meant that her friend could come visit it.

A few weeks after adopting it, however, her friend demanded it back. Since she had already paid for the vet and bonded with the kitten, she refused to return it, and now her friend and other people are upset.

She didn’t do anything wrong at all here, and it seems like her friend has some sort of cat addiction, which can be unhealthy. Read through the full story below and see what you think.

AITA for adopting the wrong kitten? I had a friend’s cousin who had a litter of kittens, so I went to pick one out.

Wow, she has way too many cats.

She had 4 to choose from, they were all boys except one girl kitten, but she had told me ahead of time that the female kitten was not available because she wanted to keep that one. She already had about eight cats and wanted to keep this one because she was a long-haired calico and she didn’t have a cat that looked like that, and the kitten was really sweet.

Her husband is being smart.

So, I was there for about 5 to 10 minutes getting to know the kittens to see which one would match with my kitten better. Then her husband heard her say she wanted to keep the calico and he said no we can’t afford to keep anymore, we already have eight and three dogs. You should let her have the calico because then you can go and visit her.

Great, she is getting the cat she wants.

I didn’t really know what to stay so I kind of just stayed quiet, because I really did like the calico’s personality, so I would have wanted her, but I didn’t want to push. So, I kind of just laughed awkwardly and me and my friend continued to play with the kittens. Her and her husband kept arguing and then I asked do you want me to take her so that you can visit her sometimes? She then said I guess I’m not allowed to keep her, so that would probably be best.

She is being careful not to upset her friend.

So, I played with all the kittens for a bit longer and this kitten was honestly the sweetest thing ever and I knew my kitten would like her. But because I wasn’t sure if she actually wanted to get rid of the kitten, I stayed for a while longer and asked her about 3 to 4 more times if she was positive that she didn’t just want to keep this one and I could pick another one, they were all honestly sweet, but the girl was just especially playful and sweet, but I didn’t want her to regret the choice.

Sorry, lady, it is too late now.

Each time she said that she was positive and that it would work out better this way because she would still be able to visit the kitten without having to keep her full-time. About a week later, she texted and asked for the kitten back because she regretted the decision. At this point I had already taken the kitten to the vet, gotten her all her vaccinations named her, and her and my kitten were attached to each other and she was adjusted very well, and was at a healthy weight now.

These people sound a little crazy.

So, I told her my kitten was already attached to her and I had paid for her vet, bills and everything like that and I apologized. She then said that I made her feel pressured and then I reminded her that I did ask her multiple times and told her she’s more than welcome to visit at any time, my friend who is also there I did back me on this.

Some people just love their drama.

After this, she un added me on everything and started talking badly about me to everyone she knew, and I actually ended up getting a threat from her sister. This happened two years ago now, and my friend’s cousin still hates me and talks badly about me any chance she gets. I know that we weren’t friends to begin with, but I never want to burn bridge with someone for no reason. AITA?

No. The friend is a bit crazy for keeping so many cats to begin with. She did nothing wrong by taking this one when it was offered.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

This cat owner thinks she should keep the cat.

The friend should have made the decision before they gave the cat away.

Once a cat is adopted, it is yours.

Just ignore any badmouthing.

This commenter says her friend has too many cats as it is. I agree.

Don’t give that cat back; her friend clearly can’t take care of it very well.