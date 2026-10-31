She Approached The Workers Hoping They Could Assist With Her Garden, Yet Their Response Made It Clear She Had Misunderstood What They Did

Sometimes a simple yard question gets answered before it’s even asked.

This homeowner approached people using professional-looking lawn equipment next door.

One volunteer immediately assumed the worst.

The actual request never landed.

Check out how it all went down.

Gardening post reminded me of an encounter with someone who apparently got asked a lot. My neighbor is an older Latina lady. I don’t remember specifically from where, I just know not Mexico. And we both have yards that are of decent size for an in-city suburb-type area. As an older lady, she’s not able to take care of her yard easily. So she often hires a company.

This woman noticed that her neighbor’s plants were getting overgrown and starting to scratch her car.

This changed, but I did not know of it. One year, some of her plants were getting a bit overgrown. They were not only encroaching on our driveway. But were actively scratching our car as we would pass them.

She saw some people working in her yard, so she approached them

So, the next time I noticed a group of people working on her yard, I decided to approach them. I asked if they’d be willing to trim the bushes back. I would describe them as Latinx, but I don’t know for sure. And they had a truck with them that was filled with lawn care gear.

The lady she approached cut her off and told her that they weren’t a gardening company.

Anyways, I walked toward them and started to speak to the nearest lady. “Excuse me, I was wondering…” Then she just lit into me. “Just because we’re Mexican and working on a yard does not mean that we are a company. We’re just from her church and helping her out, and everyone thinks that we’re a business, and…”

She backed off and decided to trim her neighbor’s plants herself.

At this point, I’m backing away. “Sorry, I didn’t know, and that’s not what I was going to ask. But that’s okay then. Whatever, ma’am.” The next weekend, I went out and cut the plants back to the property line myself.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user has a rhetorical question.

While this one is curious.

Short and straightforward.

Finally, here’s an honest opinion.

This homeowner wanted help with bushes scratching the car, not to make assumptions about anyone’s background.

After being yelled at, the neighbor backed away and later trimmed the plants to the property line alone.