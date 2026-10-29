She Came Home From School Wanting Her Former Room Back, Yet Her Brother Insisted The Space Belonged To Him Since He Lives There Year-Round

Old bedrooms can become battlegrounds when adult children return home.

This college student expected her former room to remain untouched.

Her brother had lived there for a year.

Neither sibling wants to move.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for not giving my sister her old room back? so i (19m) live at home still, and last year when my sister (21f) went off to college my parents said i could use her room since she wasn’t around. it’s bigger and honestly i’ve made it mine now. decorated, moved all my stuff, etc.

Made it your own, clearly.

now she’s home for break and just started unpacking in “her” room like nothing changed. i told her i’ve been here for a year and it doesn’t make sense for me to move all my stuff back for a few weeks just cuz she’s visiting. she got mad and said i’m “kicking her out of her own room.”

Uhhh, not your room anymore.

i even told her she can use my old one (it’s not that bad) and i’d help her set it up, but she won’t hear it. parents are kinda on both sides but they get that i live here full time. she’s being super dramatic imo and not even talking to me now. like i get it was her room but she hasn’t been here for ages and i don’t see why i should lose it just because she decided to come back. aita??

Reddit mostly sided with NTA, agreeing that the room now belongs to the person who actually lives there.

This person says she doesn’t get to waltz in and evict him from his own space for a few weeks.

This person has a good idea of what the sister is thinking.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dad who can’t understand why his son can sleep in now that he’s not commuting to the office.

But this person says everyone is kinda being a jerk here.

This young man has used the larger room for a year and offered his sister the old one during her visit.

Since their parents approved the change, they should clearly confirm it instead of leaving both siblings arguing.