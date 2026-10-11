She Came Home to 6 People in Her Living Room—Until She Claimed Her Space Back

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again…

There’s nothing as isolating as living with other people but feeling like you’re all on your own with no one to talk to or relate to.

It’s brutal!

And feeling like a fifth wheel isn’t a whole lot of fun, either…

Take a look at what this woman had to say about why her living situation is destroying her.

Get started now!

Roommates make my house feel like a prison. “I’ve got 3 roommates. One is good, the other 2 (and the 2 honorary roommates, their boyfriends) are killing me. I can’t use my own kitchen or living room when they’re around, because it feels like I’m intruding in the place I pay $650 to live in.

Yikes…

There’s no warning when their boyfriends will be over, and they BOTH have started encroaching onto my one shelf in the fridge with absurd amounts of alcohol/etc. We’ve been here for \~2 weeks and there’s already bottles of tequila, bottles of wine, and White Claws taking formation. They don’t answer texts or contribute anything to the house (soap, cleaning supplies, furnishings). It’s like talking to a wall.

Screw this!

I barely feel like I can exist/leave my room. It’s like I’m marinating waiting for them to leave just so I can get a waffle from the freezer. Their posse feels like high school mean girls (and I’m fairly certain they and their boyfriends are put off by me being gay, which is honestly just annoying because I asked to be placed with people who would be chill about it and I KNOW there’s other people in our complex who would’ve been!). I know that technically it’s kind of my fault—I haven’t done much to establish boundaries or talk to them in general, etc etc, but I also really don’t want to. It’s fine enough when it’s just them (still excruciatingly awkward), but combined with their partners, it’s like being stuck in a cell until they leave (lest I disturb them & take up a role as 5th wheel). I can’t wait to break my lease and split rent with people I want to be around.”

Readers shared their thoughts.

This person has an idea…

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user didn’t hold back.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a brother who is upset his parents bought his recovering sister a brand-new car but wouldn’t help him out with a used one.

And another individual has been there…

What a terrible situation!

Her roommates sound like major jerks…

She feels like a prisoner in her own home…