She Just Wanted To Use One Free Burner While Her Husband Cooked Dinner, But He Told Her To “Figure It Out” Instead Of Sharing

Sharing a kitchen shouldn’t mean one person gets to claim the whole thing for hours.

Yet, one woman ran into that very thing when her husband decided to make tomato soup and grilled cheese for himself.

Since she didn’t want that, she planned to boil some potatoes and add them to a stew she already had.

But when she asked to use one free burner, her husband told her no because he needed the entire kitchen.

He then spent three hours cooking and told her she should’ve known she wouldn’t be able to use the stove while he was in there.

Read on to see exactly what happened.

AITA for trying to use just one of the burners on our stove while my husband was cooking his own dinner? My husband said he was going to cook tomato soup and grilled cheese tonight. I don’t like/want that, so I was going to boil some potatoes to add to a pre-made stew I have for dinner. It ran out of potatoes and was just meat, which is why I was making more boiled potatoes. He starts cooking at 5. I get home from the gym, cut up potatoes, and at 6:30, I ask to use one of the free burners to boil potatoes. He says no, he needs the whole kitchen, and it will be in his way. Even though there are 1–3 burners available over the next 1.5 hours.

At this point, she was a little confused about what she was supposed to do for food.

So I ask when he will be done. He says he has no idea since he hasn’t made this recipe before. So now I am hungry, not allowed to use the kitchen, and he is in there from 5–8 p.m. cooking his own dinner, which he has no idea when it will be done. I asked him what he would recommend I do for dinner if he were in my shoes. He says, “I would figure it out.”

The problem is that she doesn’t want to figure it out, because she already had a plan.

Except I had it figured out, but I had no idea I wouldn’t be allowed to use one burner on our stove to heat up my own dinner. And I don’t have anything else prepared, and it feels rude to expect me to “figure it out” last second when he never told me I wouldn’t be allowed to use the kitchen while he was in there. He said I should have known I wouldn’t be able to use it since he would be cooking. AITA?

Yikes! That situation actually sounds pretty weird.

Let’s take a look at what the people over at Reddit have to say about it.

It sounds harsh, but feels true.

According to this comment, he’s doing this on purpose.

That is a pretty inconsiderate thing to do.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this postabout a man who thought he was staying with his brother for a month in his 1-bedroom Tokyo apartment, then got hit with a list of local hotels.

These are excellent questions.

Her husband was way out of line.

She only needed one burner, and there were plenty available while he was cooking.

If he really needed the whole kitchen for three hours, he should’ve told her that beforehand.

Instead, he expected her to go hungry and “figure it out.” That’s not how you treat your wife.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a sister who feels badly about unknowingly encouraging her younger brother to play with bullies. Read Story →