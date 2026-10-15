She Left A Friendly Note Asking Her New Neighbor To Turn Down His Blasting Bass, But He Responded With A Threatening Note That Left Her Fearing For Her Safety

A thin ceiling can turn two strangers into the unwilling roommates of each other’s lives, and no one understands this fact better than renters.

The following story is about a tenant who spent about five years in her complex without a single noise complaint, until a new neighbor moved in below her and started blasting bass loud enough to shake her floor.

She tried to start off friendly, leaving a polite note, then tepidly knocking on his door.

But the neighbor soon took things from 0 to 100 when he tried to enter her apartment and left a threatening note at her door.

Now she’s terrified her scorned neighbor will try to retaliate.

Keep reading for the full story.

Crazy Downstairs Neighbor I’ve been in my complex for 5-ish years. I’ve never had too many problems with noise, and when asking my neighbors, no issues.

But one day, that all changed.

This new neighbor moved in below me, I think a few months ago (possibly 6 months or less). He was blasting his music so much that the floor shook, and I can’t freaking THINK straight.

She tried to handle the situation as calmly and patiently as she could.

So I wrote a note. I can’t remember now if it was sassy or not, but I think I tried to keep it PG/friendly. I wish I had taken a pic. Anyway, I knocked on his door and RAN. IDK if he saw me, but I ran outside and acted like I was near the dumpster. Anywho, I could hear him come out, and he was cursing/yelling.

But still the noise continued, so she tried investigating the source.

Fast forward to this evening. I come home from a long day, and I’m trying to work out, and his music is so loud I thought it was my neighbor next to me. I go over to her place, knock, and say something along the lines of, “Hey, are you playing loud music in your bedroom? If so, it’s just super loud.” It turns out it wasn’t her.

So she decided to try the other neighbor.

I go downstairs and knock on his door, and I know he was home because the music would pause and change like someone was controlling it. Anywho, I stood there a long time and knocked pretty loudly, even when the music would die down. He never came to the door.

She was beginning to lose her patience and decided the time for politeness was over.

I ran upstairs and started hitting the floor with my shoe because the noise and bass were really sending me over the edge. I wrote another note along the lines of “Stop blasting your music, thanks, from all your neighbors around you.” It eventually stopped (yay), and then I left and came back.

Turns out, the neighbor had a lot to say.

I’m eating at my counter, and I swear I heard my door jiggle, which scared me. (Thank God it was locked.) Then, like 20 minutes later, I went to throw my stuff away, and I saw his note that said “**** You!”

Now she’s worried about what he might do next.

So IDK, I’m scared because I don’t know what he looks like. I think he knows what I look like, and I’m hoping he doesn’t mess with me or my car or anything like that. My question mostly is, what can I do? I’m pretty scared.

What a scary situation.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

This user thinks this neighbor has crossed a clear line.

Perhaps it’s time to get the authorities involved.

Maybe peace and quiet is less of a request and more of a right.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a college student who decides to send his university a counter-bill after they try to get him to pay “inconvenience fees.”

If this tenant stays persistent, an eviction could be in her neighbor’s future.

A man who can hear a knock over his own speakers and still ignores it knows exactly what he’s doing.

Her reaction to the noise was understandable, and her instinct to stay calm and keep her notes polite deserves some credit.

His reply of an insult and a rattled door handle turned a petty annoyance into something much more sinister and deserving of a police report.

Neighbors are allowed to enjoy their music. They aren’t allowed to scare the people above them.

Turn it down, buddy.

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