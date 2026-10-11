She Noticed Curtains Twitching Every Time She Steps Outside—Until She Mapped the Vantage Points

Hmmm, this is a strange one…

On one hand, nobody should feel uncomfortable and suspect that they’re being watched.

On the other hand, let’s be honest: some older folks like to stare at people.

It’s just what they do!

I’m not saying I have the definitive answer about what’s going on in this story, but I have a feeling that this woman’s neighbor is just an older fella who tends to stare at people.

But that’s just my take…

Read on and see what you think.

Is My Neighbor Watching Me? “There’s an elderly neighbor who lives directly across from us. From what my mother has told me, he’s retired and may have served in the military, although I’m not entirely sure. His house is right in front of ours, and his lights are almost always on throughout the night and into the morning. About two years ago, my grandmother came to stay with us while my parents were traveling to take care of me. She claimed that the neighbor was watching us. I couldn’t really tell whether he was actually staring at us or not because I have poor eyesight. When my grandmother left and my parents returned home, I told them about the neighbor.

He could be harmless…

My mother suspected that he was probably just bored, saying that he’s friendly, retired, and might simply spend his free time looking outside. At the time, it didn’t bother me that much. Recently, though, I’ve been noticing his house lights on very frequently. He also keeps his blinds open, but because of my eyesight, I can’t really tell whether he’s actually watching me or just looking outside.

Maybe the old guy is just lonely.

One day, he had all of the lights around his front door turned on, which was extremely bright and kind of annoying. From where I was standing, it almost looked like he was staring directly at me. I’m not sure if I’m overthinking this or if there’s actually something unusual going on, so I wanted to get some outside perspectives.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an artist who made sure to leave the walls of her home blank and boring before moving out, even though they were covered with gorgeous murals before then.

And this individual weighed in.

Like I said, I don’t think there’s anything nefarious going on here.

But I’m also not the person dealing with the situation!

Who knows…

She might be making a big deal out of nothing…