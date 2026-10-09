She Planned A One-On-One Outing For Her Nephew Because He Frequently Gets Left Out, Yet His Mother Said The Other Child Should Come Along

Every child deserves to feel chosen sometimes.

Yet one autistic boy keeps watching his brother receive all the special outings.

Their aunt plans to balance things with an amusement park trip just for him.

Grandma calls that unfair…

Let’s see how this one played out.

AITA if I only take 1 child to an amusement park and not the one that everyone else favorites I (29F) have 2 nephews CM (10M) and CK(9M) that my mother/their grandmother (51F) has custody of- we’ll call her SR. CM gets favorited by their grandma and can do no wrong in her eyes and is neurotypical, while CK is autistic and is often left behind and can do no right in her eyes. Back story: this past weekend SR took CM camping but left CK home with his grandfather. When I asked why she didn’t take CK she said that he didn’t want to go, to which he interrupts saying he wanted to but SR wouldn’t let him.

The kid was telling the truth.

When questioned she admitted that that was true. I again asked her why she took CM and not CK and she said because CK doesn’t like to do the same things as her at the camp and that he’s too difficult. And that she enjoyed the 1:1 time with CM. So I asked when her 1:1 time with CK is going to be, to which she replied that they are all going next week and that there isn’t going to be a just the 2 of them. That she will only do 1:1 with CM.

She wants to do something nice for CK.

CK is very upset that he is being left out. So I have decided that once school lets out that I’m going to take just CK to an amusement park so he gets some special time that’s just for him. SR is calling me the AH for not wanting to take both kids and leaving out CM. WIBTA if I only take CK so he finally gets 1:1 time and favorited for once and not taking CM?

I think that sounds like a fair way to make it up CK. It might be good for CM to know what it feels like to be left out for a change.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Her nephew is lucky to have someone who cares about him.

Oh, snap!

There are definitely double standards here!

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This is a good point. CK might want to do something else.

This aunt simply wants to give her overlooked nephew the one-on-one attention his brother regularly receives.

Taking only him would not be favoritism, but a small attempt to correct an existing imbalance.