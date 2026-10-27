She Reached Her Absolute Breaking Point With Her Friend’s Chronic Parenting Criticism—And Finally Snapped

Isn’t it amazing how some people who DO NOT have children think that they can speak up and tell parents how to raise their kids?

In case you didn’t realize it, that’s a big no-no, my friends.

And it’s incredibly RUDE.

Check out what this woman had to say to her friend after she dared speak out about her parenting skills.

Get started now!

AITA for telling my friend I know more about motherhood than her? “I (30F) have a close friend, let’s call her Anna (28F). We’ve been close for two decades now and we also have a business together and she’s also my son’s aunt (his father’s side, not mine) which makes this messier.

Ugh…

Anna has a habit of weighing in on how I raise my son, CONSTANTLY. Everything is “you should, I would’ve, my kids will never” I reached a point where I don’t tell her anything about my son and his struggles. She’s never raised a child (she didn’t want to have kids until last year) let alone a neurodivergent one. My son is autistic, and she still argues with me about autism as if she knows more than I do… THE MOTHER, the one who lives with him every day, the one who actually talks to his therapist and his teachers. Now last night we were on a video call talking about some projects we have and my son came to me and told me that someone told him he was fat (he’s NOT, he just have a sweet round belly and he’s 9, a bit of baby fat is expected).

Wow, what a jerk.

I told him something sweet, that he’s smart, that he’s handsome and his body is completely normal, and she yelled “she’s lying, you’re not cute, don’t believe her” as a joke and laughed like she always does (normally I have my headphones so he doesn’t hear any of that). This time I asked her to stop, because he’s still building his self esteem. She told me children “build their personality until age seven and after that it’s just repetition of the pattern, you know I’m always reading about psychology” and if his self esteem was strong it shouldn’t affect him.

Her friend kind of sucks…

I replied his therapist has told me the opposite, that I should keep actively reinforcing his self esteem and honestly I’m happy to do it, I love being his biggest cheerleader. I told her I’d rather trust the professional than her reading on the internet. She got upset and basically said I always think I know better. I told her that when it comes to my own son… YES, I DO know more than her, because I’m his mother and she isn’t anyone’s. She said that kids are mean and someday he will be bullied and he needs to learn not to take jokes seriously and I’m setting him for failure. She also can’t stand that he’s on a special needs classroom, that I didn’t potty train him until he was 5 and that I try to respect his boundaries when he ask for alone time or silence or not to be touched. Now she’s barely talking to me and I’ve heard from another friend that she thinks I’m wrong and I was rude, she was trying to help him because she loves him, AITA for telling my friend I know more about motherhood than her?”

Let’s see what Reddit users had to say about this.

This reader said she’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user had a different take.

Another person shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who can’t complete her work-from-home duties because her mom’s houseguest won’t stop talking.

And this reader spoke up.

Wow!

This is why people without kids should just keep their mouths shut about this kind of stuff.

You better believe it!

Her friend sounds like a total nightmare!