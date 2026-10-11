She Tolerated the Unkempt Lawn for Months—Until Her Neighbor Turned His Front Yard into an Illegal Junkyard

It’s not really something you think about until you own a home…

I’m talking about what your neighbor’s houses and yards look like!

Because, let’s be honest, those things really can affect things when it comes time for you to sell your pad.

In today’s story, a woman opened up about why she’s a bit ticked off about how her neighbor chooses to take care of his property.

Let’s take a look at what’s going on here!

Neighbor’s property is becoming a junkyard and I’m worried about resale—what would you do? “I live in a fairly affluent neighborhood in New York, and I’m looking for advice about an ongoing situation with my next-door neighbor. His property has gradually become more cluttered with vehicles, equipment, and piles of miscellaneous items throughout the driveway.

Sounds like a junkyard!

He also has a large unfinished project in his backyard. Another neighbor told me it has been under construction for approximately five years, and I’m unsure whether the proper permits were ever obtained. I recently spoke with him politely about the condition of the property. Afterward, he put away a tow trailer that had been sitting in the driveway covered with junk, which I appreciated.

Gee, thanks…

However, he immediately replaced it with one of his seemingly inoperable vehicles, so the driveway doesn’t look much better. Shortly after our conversation, he also put several political signs in his yard. I realize it is election season and he has every right to display them, so I may be reading too much into the timing. However, it felt somewhat pointed because they appeared immediately after I approached him. There are other issues making me increasingly uncomfortable. He sits in the driveway at all hours puttering around, and I feel like I can’t go outside or use my own yard without him trying to talk to me. He is also occasionally outside in his underwear.

But wait, there’s more!

During the summer, he has numerous weed plants growing in his backyard. I have also been told that he has some type of growing operation in his basement. Weed smoke frequently comes from his property. I understand that adults can legally grow a limited number of plants in New York, but I don’t know whether his setup complies with local and state rules. My biggest concern is what this could do to the resale value and marketability of my home. If a potential buyer came for a showing and saw the cluttered driveway, apparently inoperable vehicles, weed plants, and a backyard project that has reportedly been unfinished for five years, I can’t imagine it would make a good impression. I’m worried that I could have difficulty selling or be forced to accept less for my home because of a property I have no control over.

She’s at the end of her rope about this…

I don’t want to start a feud, and I already tried addressing the situation directly and respectfully. At what point would you contact the town or code enforcement? Has anyone dealt with something similar in New York? Am I overreacting, or are my concerns about my comfort and future resale reasonable? Ultimately, I am just super frustrated because this is my first home. I’ve put so much time money and energy into this home and I just feel like no matter what this guy just won’t stop. Honestly, at this point it’s affecting my mental health and the discussion of moving is affecting my marriage. Someone please help or calm me down. Something I forgot at a certain point: me and my husband decided that it would be a good idea to plant trees between my neighbors driveway and her house as I have a bay window in. It feels like all I can see sometimes his cars. We asked him at the time if he would be offended if he planted trees and he said no it’s a great idea but I just feel like once those trees were planted things somehow became worse or got more cluttered or maybe I’m just noticing more and spiraling. This guy genuinely is a nice guy he would probably give you the shirt off his back. He just seems to never be able to finish any project projects and leaves his stuff everywhere and I just can’t live by it or smell the weed anymore.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This reader weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who documented times of noise spikes and turned their neighbor into a model tenant.

And this Reddit user weighed in.

This is pretty frustrating, huh?

Maybe she needs to get the city involved…

But, on the other hand, her neighbor is a nice guy…

You can’t blame her for being fed up with this neighbor…