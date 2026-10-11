She Tried to Return an Overpayment Out of Honesty—Only to Be Snapped at and Brushed Off by the Owner

Imagine ordering food at a quick service restaurant where you pay at the counter. If you got your food, found a table and then realized that the employee gave you too much change, would you keep it or return it?

In this story, one college student was in this situation, and he tried to do the right thing. He tried to give the extra money back. He was even polite and waited his turn instead of interrupting while it was busy.

The restaurant owner wasn’t polite at all.

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

Don’t want to listen to me. Okay. I’ll keep the extra money. Context : I was in college and I am from India. So, I’m at a local eatery near my college. It was a usual hangout spot for alot of college students. The owner/manager was a real jerk (and I’ll be referring to him as such). Specifically towards the college students assuming that we were always “rowdy” and “bad crowd” in general. Typical Indian middle/old age mentality.

He sounds like a really honest guy.

Cue to one day, 4 of us went there and ordered chocolate milkshakes for 2 and oreo milkshakes for 2. I don’t remember the exact total but I do remember that he ended up giving me Rs. 100 more in change than I should’ve gotten back. I realized this after I had taken the order back with me to our table. I went back to return the extra Rs. 100.

He didn’t want to interrupt while it was busy.

Now just so every one knows, I’m not that extroverted and I’m not good with crowded places and the eatery was quite busy. Lots of people placing orders and all. So I just waited for a while. Probably 3-4 minutes. The owner glanced towards me 2-3 times. He kept staring daggers at me. After the said time the crowd had reduced a bit. I said excuse me to which he responded with a “what” in the worst tone ever possible (He actually replied in Hindi which with his tone sounded much more condescending than a simple “what” can ever sound).

He tried to explain.

Anyways, I start off with: “I think you gave me the wrong change” And before I could explain any further he simply walked away and started talking to another customer. I waited for another minute and then said “excuse me” again.

The owner was pretty rude.

And he replied with : “You should’ve counted the change when you got it. Go away now.”. I said okay and walked away. The Rs. 100 isn’t really much. I consider that to be rudeness fees that I got to keep.

I’m sure the owner assumed OP thought he should’ve gotten more change not less. Not very many people would be so honest.

He tried to do the right thing. I think a rudeness fee is a good way of looking at it.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

It’s quite ironic.

Another person explains their joke.

This would’ve been even more satisfying.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a college student who decides to send his university a counter-bill after they try to get him to pay “inconvenience fees.”

Another person offers a suggestion.

It really is too bad to keep going to a place where the owner doesn’t seem to want your business and seems annoyed that you’re even there. Why keep giving him money? Surely, there has to be somewhere else they could hang out.

I definitely think keeping the money was the right thing to do in this case. He tried to be honest, but the owner wouldn’t listen.

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