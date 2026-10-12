She Waited 20 Minutes at School Dismissal—Until She Confronted the Teacher With a Hard Truth

School pickup should be organized and considerate of everyone’s time.

In this story, a mother became concerned when her son was held back during pickup while teachers spoke with other parents.

After waiting around 20 minutes, she stepped in when her son became distressed and called for her help.

She spoke up and told the teacher that longer conversations should happen through appointments instead of during pickup.

Do you think she has a point? Check out the full details below.

AITA for telling my (28f) sons (5m) teacher that pickups aren’t a time for conversations My son has high-functioning autism, and he goes to a mainstream school. When people see him, they expect him to conform like the other kids his age. He has difficulties socially.

This mother arrived at the school pickup and noticed that the teacher gave updates to the parents one by one.

Anyways, the new school year has started, and it’s the second day of school pickups. I arrive at a good time and see my son sitting at his desk and chatting to his friends. Every parent seems to be having a 5-minute convo with the teacher. I get it, everyone wants to know how their kid is doing. Anyways, it’s been like 20 minutes of standing in this pickup line. My kid spots me and tries to leave. The teaching assistant grabs him, and they’re practically wrestling.

Her son wanted to leave, so she cut in line and took him immediately.

My son is saying, “Mummy, help me and let me go.” I cut to the front, get my son together, and tell the teacher that pickup is not a time for conversations. People have work to get back to, and parents should make appointments. The head of year came over, agreed with me, and apologised.

Another parent blamed her for what she did.

Later, we got an email saying there’s not going to be progress reports at pickup. Then, another mum messaged me and basically said, “Great going.” And apparently, this is my fault. AITA?

School pickup is meant to be just that: to pick up kids from school.

I understand why OP felt frustrated and had to speak up to the teacher.

It seems reasonable to expect school pickup to keep moving, especially when children are waiting and parents have other places to be.

Short and simple.

Here’s another honest opinion.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another valid point.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who doesn’t think their painters should use their water spigot on the job.

Finally, this one makes sense, too.

Not all kids and parents want an end-of-day update from the teacher.

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