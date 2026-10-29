She Was Hired To Fix Their Websites And Social Media, But The COO Fired Her After 10 Days For Pointing Out The Problems

Hiring an expert and then ignoring everything the expert says is basically a time-honored business tradition nowadays.

A marketing consultant was brought in to help a company get “discovered,” since the state of its digital media was a complete mess.

The consultant got to work diagnosing what was wrong, and the list was long. The COO who had done the hiring didn’t take it well, and the consultant suspected she never quite won her over.

Things only got worse from there. The consultant was never given access to a single company system, and the COO’s coolness never thawed.

By the tenth day, the consultant could see the writing on the wall and walked out just before she was officially fired.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

I Got Fired Yesterday I was hired 10 days ago to help this company get “discovered.”

This employee had her work cut out for her.

Their websites were the main problem, and their social media was even worse. So, I started with discovery in trying to tell them “WHAT” was wrong. And it was a lot.

Looking back, this endeavor was an uphill battle from the start.

Somewhere along the way, the COO (who was the one who hired me) got upset. But I noticed her surly manner in the interview, so to be honest, I was shocked when I got hired.

There was a real lack of education throughout the entire organization.

But I got there to do my thing. She admitted to not liking Meta because she didn’t understand it. Typical!! It’s hard to understand, even for those of us who know it. During my discovery, I also had a ton of questions to ask. There was a girl in the office who attempted marketing but clearly didn’t know what she was doing.

The job offered a lower salary than she wanted, but times were tough, so she just tried to roll with it.

I took the paltry 65K per year because I just needed a job and benefits. Mind you, they didn’t give me access to things, I wasn’t sent to get a drug test, and they didn’t give me access to ANY of their systems. This is a new way of trying people on for size! I didn’t “fit.”

But regardless of all of this, she still tried to do the job she was hired to do to the best of her ability.

I pointed out a lot of things that were hindering their growth. And with her being the COO, I think she felt a type of way. I did it in a graceful manner. I’m 51 years old. I have a lot of experience. I’m not a child. These jobs today are all in peril due to overly emotional people running their companies. This lady and her lap dogs were all weird.

Soon, she began to see the writing on the wall.

I had a bad day last Wednesday, and I packed my things because I knew I was getting fired. And true enough, yesterday was it. I wasn’t upset. That whole thing was weird.

What a story.

Redditors chime in with their two cents.

This employee was pretty much set up to fail from the start.

This user thinks they understand why workplaces have gotten so dire.

This user went through something very similar.

Perhaps this employee could have gone in with a bit more humility.

The red flags in this story arrived before the first day did.

A surly interview, a boss who dismissed the platform she was hiring someone to run, and a team with no marketing training all pointed the same direction.

The consultant did the job honestly and listed what was broken, so for that, she delivered her end of the bargain. No one wants to work for a bad boss anyway.

At the end of the day, maybe getting fired was a blessing in disguise.

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