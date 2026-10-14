She Was Minding Her Own Business While Shopping—Until an Audacious Competitor Forced Her Into a Game of Chicken

Lots of common bad behavior is really irritating. People take out their frustrations on perfect strangers and it adds drama to already dramatic lives.

Check out the unusual way the person in this story tried to stop it.

Last Minute Chicken Game I don’t know if this falls under entitled behavior. Maybe just generally rude behavior. This has been happening for the past few years. Never before. And only at grocery stores and only women do it.

I don’t think I’ve ever been this competitive and petty about anything.

I will be walking down the central aisle and just like driving a car, the woman coming in the opposite direction has their lane and I’ve got mine. At the last minute, they will suddenly come over to my lane and barrel toward me, giving me the option to just run into them or move out of the way. Most of the time I take the high road and move.

This is super satisfying, but let’s not speak ill of feminism.

But this last time I stood my ground and this tiny 20 year woman gave me a dirty look when she was the one who had to move. I’m 6’1, so she would have been on the losing end of a collision lol…

Is this a new feminist power move or something? I don’t remember them doing it when I was younger. Other men have never pulled this move. It’s weird.

Here is what folks are saying.

Awkward… I’m cringing so hard right now.

Some people have no life. I would let it go. It’s not worth my time.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an artist who made sure to leave the walls of her home blank and boring before moving out, even though they were covered with gorgeous murals before then.

Unless they are in Europe. Maybe every rude experience I’ve endured has just been someone who is used to staying on the left side.

Literally stay in your own lane. Can I get this on a t-shirt?

Driver proud to avoid being goaded into a game of chicken can’t believe the audacity.

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