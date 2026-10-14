October 14, 2026 at 11:24 am

She Was Minding Her Own Business While Shopping—Until an Audacious Competitor Forced Her Into a Game of Chicken

by Ashley Ashbee

Woman grocery shopping and looking at produce

Pexels

Lots of common bad behavior is really irritating. People take out their frustrations on perfect strangers and it adds drama to already dramatic lives.

Check out the unusual way the person in this story tried to stop it.

Last Minute Chicken Game

I don’t know if this falls under entitled behavior. Maybe just generally rude behavior.

This has been happening for the past few years. Never before. And only at grocery stores and only women do it.

I don’t think I’ve ever been this competitive and petty about anything.

I will be walking down the central aisle and just like driving a car, the woman coming in the opposite direction has their lane and I’ve got mine.

At the last minute, they will suddenly come over to my lane and barrel toward me, giving me the option to just run into them or move out of the way. Most of the time I take the high road and move.

This is super satisfying, but let’s not speak ill of feminism.

But this last time I stood my ground and this tiny 20 year woman gave me a dirty look when she was the one who had to move.

I’m 6’1, so she would have been on the losing end of a collision lol…

Is this a new feminist power move or something? I don’t remember them doing it when I was younger. Other men have never pulled this move. It’s weird.

Here is what folks are saying.

Awkward… I’m cringing so hard right now.

TS 25 She Was Minding Her Own Business While Shopping—Until an Audacious Competitor Forced Her Into a Game of Chicken

Some people have no life. I would let it go. It’s not worth my time.

TS 26 She Was Minding Her Own Business While Shopping—Until an Audacious Competitor Forced Her Into a Game of Chicken

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an artist who made sure to leave the walls of her home blank and boring before moving out, even though they were covered with gorgeous murals before then.

Unless they are in Europe. Maybe every rude experience I’ve endured has just been someone who is used to staying on the left side.

TS 27 She Was Minding Her Own Business While Shopping—Until an Audacious Competitor Forced Her Into a Game of Chicken

Literally stay in your own lane. Can I get this on a t-shirt?

TS 28 She Was Minding Her Own Business While Shopping—Until an Audacious Competitor Forced Her Into a Game of Chicken

Driver proud to avoid being goaded into a game of chicken can’t believe the audacity.

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Author

Ashley Ashbee

Ashley Ashbee | Contributing Writer, Workplace & Culture

Ashley Ashbee is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in workplace dynamics, employee advocacy, and professional culture. Drawing on her real-world experience as a software consultant, she brings a unique, insider perspective to navigating office conflicts, toxic management, and trending professional dilemmas.

Holding a degree in Professional Writing from York University, Ashley combines her formal editorial training with her corporate background to deliver highly engaging, empathetic narratives. She excels at breaking down complex workplace dramas and translating them into stories that truly empower and validate modern workers.

Based in St. Catharines, Ontario, Ashley balances her time between the tech and publishing worlds with her love for the outdoors. When she isn’t consulting or writing, she can usually be found exploring local walking trails or experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen.

Connect with Ashley on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

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