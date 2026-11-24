He Got Approved to Work a Scare Event and Planned to Spend the Income on an Upcoming Comic Con. Then a Coworker Asked if He Could Take the Shift

Work opportunities can be difficult to secure, and some of them you have to earn.

The following story is about a man who works for a scare event as a side gig.

He applied for an available event and got approved.

A coworker messaged him and asked if he could take the shift instead because he was struggling financially.

With an upcoming Comic-Con that he was planning to go to with his girlfriend, he couldn’t give his coworker a positive answer.

If you were in his shoes, what would you do?

AITA for refusing to let my coworker take my place at an event? I work for a scare event where you go around a building and get chased by zombies. You have to solve puzzles to get weapons and escape, etc. It’s a job you have to apply for every event through an app they use. It notifies you when a shift is available, and you have to be approved for it. So there’s never a guarantee you’ll get it. They prefer people they know work well and attend events more often than not.

This man received a message from his coworker.

I have an event on this coming weekend, and I was approved. Seven others and myself will be dressing as zombies all day and will be paid for the event. Now, the app also works as a messenger. A coworker whom I’ve met a few times messaged me after I was approved, asking if I could give him my slot. He said he has no other work at the moment and is in need. This isn’t my main job. It’s more of a side thing, so I could give it to him.

He was planning to attend Comic-Con with his girlfriend.

But here is where I may be the bad guy. I have a con in December, and I’m taking my girlfriend with me. If you know comic cons, they can be expensive. So I want to get as much money behind me as I can from this job. My main job will cover my rent and bills, etc. But this event work will directly pay towards the con.

His coworker told him he’s screwed because he wouldn’t give him the gig.

The event organizers have also said they look at attendance as a major factor in approval. Meaning the more events I work, the more likely it is that I’ll be approved in the future. So I declined his offer, but now he says he’s royally screwed because of me. So what do you guys think? I genuinely don’t feel bad, but I don’t know if I should. I just want some advice, I guess.

First and foremost, it was a request. OP’s coworker should understand that there is a possibility he would say no.

OP did nothing wrong by rejecting the coworker’s request and keeping the gig he had been approved for.

While his coworker’s financial struggles are unfortunate, I don’t think it’s OP’s responsibility to help him.

He’s trying to manipulate you, says this one.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another valid point.

This makes sense, too.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a car owner who gets annoyed with his mechanic for taking too long, so pays to have the car towed home.

Finally, short and simple.

Empathizing with a coworker doesn’t mean sacrificing your own opportunities.

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