She Was Promised A Paid Wedding, But Her Mom Held The Payments Over Her To Force An Invite For Her Estranged Dad

Wedding planning can get complicated when family members offer financial help but expect a say in the decisions.

One bride thought she’d found a solution when her mother offered to pay for her wedding, provided the arrangements stayed within the couple’s wishes. There was just one firm condition: her estranged father wouldn’t be invited.

Her mother initially agreed, but once the couple had committed to vendors and started making payments, she repeatedly tried to change the deal.

After months of financial uncertainty and pressure from relatives, the bride finally agreed to let her father attend under specific conditions.

Then, on the wedding day itself, her mother threatened to walk out unless she got her way.

What would you do in this situation?

Check out the full story below.

AITA for sticking to the original deal my mom and I made about my dad attending my wedding? I (35F) recently married my husband (37M). My mom (60F) agreed to completely fund our wedding because she was excited I was finally getting married and loved my fiancé. I’ve known my mom to be manipulative my entire life. We accepted her offer under one explicit condition: she would not bring my dad (71M), her husband, to the wedding. I don’t have a relationship with my dad but that’s a long story.

Her mom didn’t follow through.

My mom agreed to everything we wanted, but her arrangement was that we would sign all the vendor contracts and pay them, then she would reimburse us. Once our names were on the contracts and most vendors were booked, she started trying to force me to invite my dad. She tried everything, including getting family members to tell me I was being unreasonable and calling me on my 34th birthday to say she would no longer come to the wedding or fund it unless I invited him. Eventually, my fiancé had to intervene and remind her that we had a deal.

But that didn’t entirely solve the issue.

She respects him, so she backed off and agreed again. The problem was that her payments were inconsistent. She’d give us $1K here and there, while wedding payments were coming due. I asked if everything would be paid before the wedding, and she said she’d pay when she could. We didn’t have a real budget from her, but I knew she had the money. A few months before the wedding, I finally told her she could bring my dad IF she paid everything by the wedding day, but he could not attend any activities before the wedding at 5:30. She agreed.

But she didn’t exactly keep her word.

It became very Gilmore Girls: we had to call her every day to check in, but she was being nice and would give us chunks of $5–10K when payments were due. I knew she’d try something at the last minute, so I warned our photographer. On the wedding day, we were getting ready in the bridal suite with my five bridesmaids, hair and makeup, three photographers and two videographers. My mom suddenly said she wouldn’t go to family photos afterward unless she could bring my dad. I reminded her of our deal.

But she suspects it was manipulation.

She said she had “misunderstood.” I called my mother-in-law in to try to talk her into coming. My mom stonewalled and my sister (maid of honor), who we aren’t close with either, backed her up, and they left together. They said they would show up when my dad did. (I later learned my dad had positioned himself directly in front of the door as a guest greeter so he could appear front and center, which is part of why I didn’t want him there in the first place.) Everyone in the bridal suite was shocked, but I kept my cool. I ended up with no photos with my mom or sister, barely interacted with them during the wedding, and we haven’t spoken since. AITA?

What did Reddit have to say?

A reader shares their thoughts.

A hot take.

Another hot take.

Yikes.

Another reader chimes in.

It’s hard to blame the bride for feeling betrayed when a decision she’d made clear from the beginning became a source of repeated pressure, especially after she and her fiancé had already committed to substantial wedding expenses.

The mother’s inconsistent payments also put the couple in a difficult position, since they had to keep covering costs while wondering whether the promised money would arrive.

Financial help is always welcome, but it shouldn’t become a way to control someone else’s major life event.

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