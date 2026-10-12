She’s Been Unemployed For Over A Year And Money Problems Are Piling Up, But She’s Not Sure It’s Okay To Ask Others For Help

Money problems can be devastating, and they can leave people unsure of where to turn.

That is what is happening to the woman in this story who lost her job over a year ago and hasn’t been able to get back on her feet.

She doesn’t know what to do, so she is thinking about asking other people for money, but doesn’t know if that would be inappropriate.

While asking for help is fine, it doesn’t seem like she would get any or that it would really solve her problems. Read through the full story below and see what you think she should do.

AIO Would I be in the wrong if I asked for money? Hello, I, 30F is severely struggling for money right now.

It can be hard to ask for help when you need it.

I always felt like I was a burden for asking for help when I needed it the most, which is why now I truly don’t know where to turn to because I’m stuck and truly scared of what is gonna happen to me. I will give you a little context of what is going on with me and why I’m so desperately asking for help.

Finding a new job can be difficult, but you can’t give up.

I lost my job of 5 years back in December of 2024, I have been living off of my unemployment that the state was giving me while searching for a job. Currently no job wants to have someone with no GED and looking for a place to go without having a GED is pretty hard to even look up a job with no GED and I honestly can’t find one.

Is she looking for work and pursuing her GED?

So, let’s just say looking for a place to get my GED without having money is pretty slim to none or if I do find a place that doesn’t cost money for my GED, I don’t qualify for it. And now, sadly, I ran out of my benefits as of the 21 of April. I am currently selling off and pawning what stuff we currently have.

Money is obviously going to be very tight.

Fiancé 42M and I trying to sell/pawn our stuff. My fiancé does have a job and there is a little bit of money, yes. But we are stuck with him alone paying his car payment plus the credit cards that are completely maxed out and then we have the internet, both car payments, plus food, and dog food with our little chihuahua. I have been pushing my car payment back as much as possible just enough to pay for things like groceries (have been to food banks and asked help from the state) and personal hygiene products.

She really needs to find a job.

Bless my fiancé poor soul. He’s running himself thin by worrying and stressing out what we can do to earn money or what I can do to earn money or just anything for help. I honestly thought about doing a GoFundMe post, but I don’t know if my story is even worth putting up one and now thinking a lot of people will just go past the post because it’s more then likely just another person trying to ask for money.

Things are going from bad to worse.

Plus, now I am currently having to go to the pain specialist for my spine, which in of its self is like $300 per visit. (The state won’t accept me in order to get state health insurance, so I’m kind of stuck right now.) And in all honestly, I’m being 100% real with you right now. I’m honestly reaching my breaking point and just want to run away, but I know nothing will solve by running away from my problems.

Who exactly would she even ask for help from?

And now it’s getting to the point where I am going into debt and there’s no way I am gonna be able to get my head above water, so I am taking myself to social media for help. Here I sit, typing out this bazaar post asking if it’s okay to ask for help. I know I’m not the only one who is struggling just as much as I am, if not more, because some others have kids and such.

Would a one-time injection of money even help? She doesn’t have an end game in mind.

I feel like I’m a bad person for asking for help. Please just let me get above the water so I can breathe again. Thank you for helping reading this. Would I be in the wrong by asking for money?

While there is nothing wrong with asking for help, it doesn’t seem like she would get anything, and certainly not enough to fix her problems. She really needs to focus on getting a job.

Let’s see if the people in the comments have anything to suggest.

This commenter suggests that she doesn’t mention not having a diploma.

There is nothing wrong with asking for help.

Why even tell a potential employer that she doesn’t have her GED?

Here is someone who has some good suggestions.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a sister who feels badly about unknowingly encouraging her younger brother to play with bullies.

This is a great way to earn some extra money.

There is nothing wrong with asking for help, but she needs long-term solutions, too. Even if someone donates to her (which is unlikely), she would be in the same situation a year from now if she doesn’t find a job.

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