Student Got a Second Math Textbook So She Could Do Her Homework in Study Hall and Read for Fun in Class

All schools have different rules in each class based on what the teacher is trying to accomplish.

What would you do if your math teacher said she didn’t care what you did in her class as long as your work got done and you didn’t disrupt people, but your study hall teacher said you were only allowed to work on school assignments?

That is what happened to the girl in this story, so she saved all her math work to do in study hall and just read a book for fun in math class. It worked out for her and kept everyone happy.

It was a smart move on her part. Read through the full story for yourself to see exactly what she did.

Can’t read in study hall? Fine I will read in math. So, this happened when I was a freshmen in highschool, which was a while ago, trust me.

Not being able to bring the book home will make things difficult.

Background, I did not do so well in middle school math, and so my mom had me put in to a lower bracket of math in high school. Well, our school would not allow the kids in that class to take the books home so all work was done in class. On the frist day we took a placement test and “Miss Crafter” (not her real name) asked why I was in this class, so I told her the reason, and she assigned me 20 lessions ahead of the class with the agreement that I could do what I liked as long as I turned in the work and did not bug other students.

Her parents came up with a smart solution.

The math books had to stay in class there was no way to check them out. My friend that I had through a youth group was homeschooled and took the same math I was taking a year before. My parents bought the book from her parents so that I would not fall behind on math. So, I now had my own copy of the math book to take to school or leave at home.

A study hall is designed for study, not leisure.

The story: Now, math was second class of the day, my frist class was a study hall. I showed up to study hall and “mister man” (again not real name) told us that all we could do in that class was school work. If we got our school work done we needed to have more school work to do. He did not allow us to read books for fun since he seemed to feel that it would disrupt his class.

If she can’t read, she can just do her math work.

Now, I did most of my work at home each night, so I would come to study hall (which was just a filler class for me) with nothing to do. This did not sit well with Mister Man, since he did not like me reading in his class. Then I got the brilliant idea, I talked to Miss Crafter and asked if she minded if I did the work before class since I did not need her instructions. She smiled and once again stated that as long as I did not bug the class and the work was turned in she was fine with how I did it, but she could not check out a book to me.

The teacher was undoubtedly concerned that she took the book without permission.

I told her no problem I had my own copy. She asked to see it then said ok I was good to go. Next day I walk into study hall and Mister Man is watching me. I pull out paper and pencils, and my math book. At frist he seems pleased then the color of the book dawn on him (the books were a distinct color combination that made it clear what books they were.) And he gets up quickly from his desk. Now he was the type of person who did not like to move fast, but this day he was on my book like a hawk.

His instincts are valid, but he should at least be willing to consider what she is saying.

“Lunna where did you get that?” “Uh my parents, sir?” I was not sure what was going to happen and am slightly shy, so not sure where what happend next came from. “No that is a school book and your not allowed to have it out of class!” He goes to take my book.

She most certainly can prove it.

“Ah no my parents got it from my friends parents.” “Can you prove it?” He said it like he knew I could not. “Yah, open it up, it says it was owned by Nessa and does not have it listed that X school ownes it.”

It is good that he accepted the proof.

He opens the book ready to prove that I had taken it and was lying, only to find a pristine ‘owned by’ stamp in the front with only my friend’s name written in. Handing the book back he left me to my work. I spent the rest of the term doing math in study hall and doing my other school work or pleasure reading in my math class.

Nice to know that her teacher seems to be doing well.

Not sure what happend to Mister Man, but I know when last I checked Miss Crafter was still teaching and a favorite of almost all her students. She had gotten married to a nice teacher last I knew as well.

Honestly, other than getting upset initially, it seems like Mr. Man was doing the right thing. And he didn’t get upset about being proven wrong, which is always nice.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

If the teacher doesn’t want kids reading in class, give them something else to do.

This commenter’s teacher must have wanted kids to hate school.

Homeschooling definitely has a lot of advantages.

Study hall is meant for studying, not relaxing.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who doesn’t care whether or not their neighbors hate their yard flamingos, because they aren’t subject to the HOA.

This commenter did a lot of reading in class.

Learning how to work within the rules while still getting what you want is an important lesson. Maybe it wasn’t the lesson that her teachers had in mind, but it was valuable nonetheless.

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