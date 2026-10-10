Student Refused To Add Another Passenger To Her Carpool Because Of Safety Concerns, But Her Classmate Still Made Her Feel Like The Bad Guy

Carpool plans only work when every passenger has a safe and legal place to sit.

An unexpected extra rider left this student choosing between disappointing a classmate and ignoring basic safety.

With every seatbelt already claimed, they refused to squeeze a younger sibling into an unsafe spot.

Some limits should not require defending.

AITA for limiting our senior picnic carpool to four seats and not squeezing someone’s little sister? Our class had the senior picnic this week, and a group of us planned to carpool since parking at the park is limited. I have a small car with four seatbelts. Three of my friends asked to ride with me, which worked out perfectly because that filled all the seats safely.

But then came an unexpected request.

On the morning of the picnic, one of my classmates showed up with her younger sister, who’s in middle school. She asked if I could fit her in with us since her mom couldn’t drive them both. I felt bad, but there was literally no space unless someone doubled up on a seatbelt or sat in the trunk, which I wasn’t comfortable with.

She tried to save face, but her refusal caused drama anyway.

So I declined politely and explained to her I was sorry, that I couldn’t take more than four passengers. She’s not happy with it. They ended up finding another ride. I just didn’t want to risk anyone’s safety or break the rules. So AITA for not squeezing in my classmate’s little sister for the senior picnic carpool?

It may have been uncomfortable in the moment, but refusing was the safe and responsible thing to do.

What did Reddit think?

She could have easily let the law speak for her in this instance.

When you’re a young driver, mistakes can stick with you for a long time.

This commenter applauds this student for following her gut.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who thinks her daughter should have planned a whole two-week vacation around her needs.

Their poor planning shouldn’t constitute her emergency.

This student had four seatbelts, four occupants, and no safe way to accommodate a classmate’s surprise guest.

The younger sister found another ride, while the driver correctly refused to turn limited parking into dangerous transportation.

The classmate treated a missing seatbelt like the optional accessory package.