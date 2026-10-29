Teen Helps Her Grandma Recover From A Broken Leg, But Gets Guilt-Tripped Whenever She Wants To See Her Boyfriend

Helping an injured family member is one thing. Being expected to put your entire social life on hold until they’re fully recovered is another.

One 18-year-old has been doing her best to help her grandmother, who recently broke her leg and needs assistance getting around.

So when the teenager made plans to spend the day with her boyfriend, she made sure to check whether her grandmother needed a ride anywhere.

The answer was no.

She even discussed the plans in front of her grandmother the night before, making it clear that she’d be leaving around 11 a.m.

Sounds like everything was settled, right?

Not quite.

The following morning, what should have been a straightforward departure turned into a series of complaints, interruptions and increasingly personal remarks.

By the time the teenager was finally ready to leave, her grandmother had accused her of abandoning her and made a particularly hurtful comparison to her estranged mother.

Now she’s wondering whether wanting one afternoon to herself makes her selfish.

AITA me and my grandmother are fighting again Me 18f granddaughter, grandmother 57f…context, my grandmother has a broken leg and I’ve been giving her rides last night. I made plans to hang out with my boyfriend and I checked with my grandmother to see if she had to go anywhere and she did not. My boyfriend was over last night and we were making plans in front of her so she could hear us she knew about the plans.

Seems valid.

She knew that I was going to leave by 11 I woke up around 10 and I immediately said good morning to my grandmother kiss her on her forehead and told her I was gonna go hop in the shower. I’m in there for about 15 minutes when she cracks the door and told me I’ve been in there too long. And then leaves the door cracked, which is one of my biggest pet peeve so I go out I start sipping the rest of my coffee helper wipe some of the dishes go back in my room and grab my dirty laundry after she makes a comment about it. And then I say hey I’m about to leave and then she goes full-blown tantrum again.

Oh dear.

It makes me late again and she hits me with my grandfather didn’t want me to go that way she could have the car that way she wouldn’t be stranded mind you she can’t even drive. I can understand if she didn’t wanna be alone, but she could’ve told me last night when I was making plans and then I go back into my room to try to grab a couple of things cause I realize that I completely forgot my painting supplies that I’m bringing over to my boyfriend’s Well she follows me in and she makes a comment saying that I am just like my mother and for some. Context, I don’t talk with my mother for many reasons and that comment kinda hurt and the entire time.

That must’ve hit hard.

I am very silent cause I don’t wanna say something that I’m going to regret and in the end, she’s like I want you to leave and have a great time and I’m just gonna be stuck here alone. Do you think I’m the worst grandmother in the world? and she does this as a form of guilt tripping, which I have since learned not to take to heart. So AITA for wanting to have a day with my boyfriend?

The teenager isn’t wrong for wanting to spend time with her boyfriend, especially after checking with her grandmother beforehand.

She made her plans clear, asked whether transportation was needed and gave her grandmother an opportunity to raise any concerns. If Grandma was uncomfortable being alone, that would have been worth discussing the night before.

Having a broken leg can certainly make someone feel vulnerable, frustrated or dependent on others. Those feelings deserve compassion, but they don’t justify making a family member feel guilty for having a life outside the house.

The comparison to the teenager’s estranged mother was particularly unfair, especially if her grandmother knows how painful that relationship is.

That said, ensuring Grandma has access to necessities and emergency assistance while she’s alone is important.

Beyond that, the teenager shouldn’t have to interpret every complaint as a reason to cancel her plans.

Her grandmother can appreciate the help she’s receiving without expecting constant companionship. And the teenager can love her grandmother without being available every minute of the day.

This person says the grandma is abusive.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who has to explain to her kids why they can’t keep the baby snake they found as a pet.

This person has questions…

And this person says she could just be lonely…

Grandma said she didn’t need a ride anywhere, but apparently expected her granddaughter to stay parked at home anyway.

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