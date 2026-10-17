They Drove 7 Hours to Spend 3 Days Alone at a Seaside Cabin—Until Uninvited Relatives Crashed Their Trip

Imagine wanting to spend time alone with your girlfriend or boyfriend only for family members to not leave you two alone.

In this case, a man traveled seven hours with his girlfriend hoping to spend a few nights at her family’s seaside cabin and enjoy some time together.

Welp, things didn’t go as they expected.

Their plans gradually fell apart as relatives kept showing up and sleeping there.

When the couple expressed their disappointment, the conversation turned into an argument.

What would you do in their situation?

Read the full story below.

AITAH if we skip a small family function and go straight home? I’m writing this on behalf of my girlfriend and myself, but this is and should probably be mostly her decision. But it couldn’t hurt to get some outside perspective on it. Let me start by saying this is not that big of a deal, really: just lackluster communication from the in-laws, but here goes. My girlfriend’s parents co-own a lovely summer cabin close to the sea with some other extended relatives. It is an hour and a half’s drive away from their place, so her parents typically come and go to it a bit as they please and as their vacation days allow.

To them it was more special.

As for myself and the girlfriend, we live 7 hours away. So we pretty much only visit the in-laws on the holidays, like three weeks per year. One week per summer. It has been an intense year for us, and all the way back in winter we dangled the idea that maybe we could look forward to having that cabin to ourselves for two-three nights in the summer. We floated it to the in-laws as well, who were open to it. But of course, because the cabin is co-owned with some extended relatives, they could not promise anything.

But they had expectations.

Later, at the beginning of summer, it still seemed fine that we could make use of the cabin. We even identified a week where none of the relatives would want it. So we came to visit, intending to spend three nights with them and three at the cabin. But since we’ve arrived the plans slowly have began to unravel. The father in law decided that this is the time to finish construction on a deck for the cabin, so he will spend our first night there with us for that.

It just kept going.

We came to terms with that. Then he changed his mind and declared that he will spend another night there after to relax.

That annoyed us a bit, but it is their cabin and we still have one night to ourselves left, so we don’t argue. Then today, the night before we go to the cabin, the mother in law comes to us and says that she has decided to come over and bring an older relative to hang out with us there on our last night there.

They spoke up.

At this point we cannot hide our disappointment anymore. It is not our cabin, of course, so we don’t have any actual power over it. We simply say that we are a little disappointed that our expectations are now void. The in-laws do not take this well. The mother in law raises her voice at us, essentially saying that we have no expectation of privacy in their co-owned cabin. You can imagine the speech.

He’s trying to be reasonable.

In their defense, we have managed to puzzle out from their yelling that it is the father’s last week off, and he has not managed to find time for the cabin all summer. The mother has been there a few times, however, but feels bad that this relative of her hasn’t. Hence their visit as well. And presumably they like us, and want to spend more time with us. Our frustration comes from that none of this was communicated to us. Had they simply explained this to us respectfully in the first place, we would not mind. But they didn’t.

And now it’s just awkward.

We were given no advanced explanation for why they had to join us or why they had to do it on these three specific days, and it still honestly felt like poor planning on their part. It’s rather like us coming over and talking about the cabin is what reminded them of it and inspired them to go in the first place. And now they expect us to not mind them making these last minute changes.

They don’t feel happy or like celebrating anything.

They were hoping for a BBQ and to celebrate this new deck with us, but after this drama we just want to take our 7 hour drive home already tomorrow instead over going to the cabin at all. But is that petty? Again, we know we are not entitled to their cabin. But they are also not entitled to our company, especially after yelling at us. We just don’t know if this is a situation where we should swallow our pride or put our feet down. WIBTA?

I think they should just get away and try to do something fun on their own.

But what does Reddit think?

A reader shares their thoughts.

A suggestion on what to say.

Something to consider.

Another reader chimes in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a sister who feels badly about unknowingly encouraging her younger brother to play with bullies.

Something else to consider.

Of course the parents are entitled to use a cabin they co-own, especially if they have limited vacation time and want to share it with family.

But the couple isn’t wrong for feeling disappointed after making plans only to be completely disregarded by the family.

In my point of view, none of them were paying attention or listening to the couple, or perhaps, as someone commented, they were doing this intentionally.

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