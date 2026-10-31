A Truck Driver Refused To Unload At A Construction Site After The Manager Yelled At Him

It’s hard to work with someone who is angry and yelling at you when you’re just trying to do your job.

In this story, a truck driver is making a delivery at a construction site, but the manager on site starts yelling at him.

He’s really upset by this manager’s attitude, so he stops doing what he’s doing and decides to handle the situation in a way that’s sure to make the manager even more upset.

Keep reading for all the details.

Manager screws up construction site and makes company pay up more I’m a truck driver that does long runs (one way is over 2000 miles). My dispatched asked me to take a hot load from east coast to west coast. Me being a good worker took it up and my dispatch knows that I will get to receiver as fast as it possible in lawfull manner running full time down to 0hours 0minutes at the end of my day (by law allowed only 11hours of driving before 10hours of sleep).

Everything seemed to be fine at first.

I get to my receiver about 15 minutes before appointment time. It’s a construction site. Talk to one guy and he says “just backup over there and we will get you unloaded” I comply and get my truck into position and start backing up. At this point manager runs out and screams “what are you doing and why didnt you talk to me first.”

He tried to explain.

Told him “that guy right there told me to backup right away so they can get materials asap” He screams at that “you had to talk to me and wasnt allowed to move before his approval”. I’m thinking”not getting payed enough to deal with this and better talk to dispatch about this one”. Already got forced back to a shoulder (I drive 18 wheeler 72ft). Talked to my dispatch about this load and how they were treating me.

He was done.

This guy runs up to me and screams “why the F you were telling lies about me, you are a just F driver and better obey what he says”. I’m mad and decide to do my petty revenge on him, I know how important my load is. So I just start my truck up. Tell cops “block off the road for me please” they agree. Start pulling off as the manager runs up toy truck and says “you cant leave with this load because we need it” I tell him “try and stop 80000 lb truck”.

It’s going to be quite a hassle for the customer

Oh it was also in downtown area, so big trucks aren’t that welcome there. Called my dispatch and told them to pull footage from my dashcam about action of manager, also I’m not going back at all and I’m not unhooking trailer for delivery (so another company has to come out with another truck/trailer combo and crew to shift all of the load. Customer had to pay extra for everything and video with sound got send to builder. Haven’t seen that guy on my next deliveries and received 500$ for my troubles.

What an annoying situation! If the guy had been calmer and explained what he wanted, maybe it would’ve ended differently.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person offers congratulations.

This is good advice.

One person has questions.

Another person shares what they’ve learned.

Especially as a truck driver, it sounds like it’s a great idea to have cameras. That way, your boss knows for sure what really happened.

He handled that well and got rewarded!

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