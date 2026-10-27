Woman Blows Up At Friend After He Blames Her For His Father’s Death

Grief impacts everyone differently.

And you never truly know how you’ll behave until you’re the one doing the grieving.

Unfortunately, some people tend to lash out at others and blame them for all kinds of things that really have nothing to do with their loved one passing away.

In today’s story, a woman explained why her friend who recently lost his father is taking out his grief on her.

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for spending my savings on a vacation instead of giving it all to a friend for his dad’s hospital bills? “​I (F) belong to a close group of 7 college friends. I am the only female in the group because the other two are currently living in America for their PhD. All of us are married except Jamal. I’m a homemaker with a young daughter, but I also do freelance work on the side. Recently, I saved up around 50K BDT for a new laptop, but my husband surprised me by buying one for me instead.

Sounds like a great idea!

​My daughter was sad that she had never seen the ocean, so I decided to use my savings to book a nice beach vacation for us. I paid for the hotel and travel in advance. ​Two days before our trip, the father of one of my friends (“Jamal”) had a severe stroke and needed urgent medical care. Jamal has a troubled past with addiction and once accidentally caused his mother’s death during a heavy bender, though he’s been trying to stay sober since. ​When we heard about his dad, four of us in the friend group pooled together money to send him where I personally chipped in a fifth of the total amount.

Wow…

However, Jamal specifically publicly asked me to lend him the entire 50k I had saved. I apologized and explained that I couldn’t because the money was already spend into non-refundable vacation bookings. Whenever Jamal needed money I was the first one he would asked. Another friend ended up covering the rest of the amount he needed. ​Sadly, his father passed away while I was on vacation.

This is insane!

​At the funeral, Jamal started publicly blaming me for his dad’s death, saying I was heartless for going on vacation instead of giving him my money. Since then, at every single group gathering, he keeps bringing it up, mocking me, and saying I’m selfish because “my husband has money anyway.” ​None of my friends stood up for me while he was berating me.

She had enough of this.

After 2 months I finally snapped and confronted him: ​”Did you leave your money with me to hold onto? Are you on drugs again to make up crazy stories like you did with your mom? Or do you just think our hard-earned money isn’t real money? Pay back every single cent you owe us before you open your disrespectful mouth again.” ​I walked out after that. Now, my friends are saying I went way too far with what I said since both of his parents are dead now. But they were silent when Jamal was constantly harassing me for going on a trip with my own money. I shared this with my other female friends, they are absolutely furious at Jamal and saying I did the right thing. My husband also said I should ignore my group as they are all ganging up on me. But I feel guilty saying all those thing to Jamal. ​AITA for going on the vacation and snapping at him?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This reader spoke up.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose family wants her to spend way too much time redoing paintings to make them match.

And this person weighed in.

I feel sorry for this guy, but he’s going about this the wrong way.

And he’s targeting someone who is supposed to be his friend for no reason.

It sounds like she needs to end her friendship with this guy once and for all.