Woman Installs A Ring Camera To Catch Her Harassing Neighbor, But It Ends Up Scaring Off Unexpected Visitors Too

Security cameras can provide peace of mind when someone feels unsafe at home.

The following story is about a woman who was dealing with a neighbor who had been harassing her.

So she decided to install a Ring camera in front of her door.

And she came to a solid realization of how useful security cameras are in deterring unwanted visitors.

Do you want to know what it is? Let’s take a closer look!

Ring cameras made people leave me alone. One of my neighbors had been crashing out and harassing me. So I got a ring camera and saw the stuff it caught during the first few weeks. My coworker told me not to set the sensitivity too high, or it would need to be charged frequently. I’ve had it for three weeks now.

This woman saw which people tried to approach her door.

The first week I had it running, at 2 a.m., I saw a woman approach my door. She was probably my longtime stalker since high school. She expects me to be found dead in a ditch because of our friend fallout 15 years ago. She saw the camera, then turned the other way so her face couldn’t be recorded, and left. I also saw an older man approach my door, then make a face when he saw my camera and leave. Neither of those people is the neighbor I had issues with.

She realized that a Ring camera can easily deter unwanted visitors.

I understand people are against a surveillance system because they don’t want to be recorded and other crap. But yeah, sometimes, when you set up cameras, you see things, and people finally leave you alone. My neighbor stopped their crap and is silent around me now. I know it’s primarily because of the camera. So yeah, please get cameras.

Wow! That was actually a good realization and piece of advice.

Installing a camera sounds like a reasonable step when someone feels harassed.

OP shared some good points, and I hope we can learn something important from this about neighborhood security and privacy.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This person agrees with OP.

Here’s an interesting thought.

This user shares their personal opinion.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who wants peace and quiet by the pool, but finds guests and loud music instead.

Another one chimes in.

Finally, this one affirms it’s the best thing they got.

Sometimes, the best neighborhood watch is a camera that watches back!

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