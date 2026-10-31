Woman Served Chilled Peach Soup At Her Dinner Party, But One Of Her Guests Didn’t Like The Food And Accused Her Of Being A Bad Host

Hosting a dinner party means bringing people together over good food.

However, sometimes, not everyone appreciates the menu.

In this story, a woman who loved cooking invited some friends over for a dinner party.

She decided to serve chilled peach soup as an appetizer before the main course.

She later learned that one of her guests didn’t like the soup and complained about it, saying it was more of a smoothie than a soup.

Tensions arose when her friends started arguing about the dish she served during the party.

Whoa! Who knew peach soup could start a friendly debate? Read the full story below.

AITA for making cold fruit soup? I love to cook. I feel like I’m a really good home cook, and it makes me feel good. So, over the weekend, I had a few friends over. I did a little dinner party because I like to pretend I’m fancy.

This woman made a chilled peach soup as an appetizer for the party.

While I was at the farm stand, I saw they had some beautiful peaches. And they were probably the last local peaches of the season. I decided to make a chilled peach soup for a starter, since it was going to be a nice, warm day. Being greedy, it’s something I love to do with peaches. I also made some finger bites, all savory, for the same time to snack on before the roast was done.

She learned that her guest Andy didn’t like the peach soup.

I think everything is going great, and I’m happy. I notice my friend, I’ll call Andy, looking kind of grumpy. I ask him privately if everything is okay, and he says yes, but then he has this grumpy look all night. I then find out on Monday that he complained to all of our other friends that I “made a smoothie and pretended it was soup.”

Now, her friends and guests are arguing over the soup she made.

He was apparently greatly offended by the fact that the soup I served was cold and sweet. He said I was a bad host, that I was rude, and that I should’ve warned them that it wasn’t a real soup before I served it. I was going to just let it go because I don’t really care, and I only invited Andy because I adore his fiancée. But someone else in the group tried to defend me, and now I’m watching a handful of my good friends argue over soup. I’m just tired, y’all. So, AITA?

First of all, chilled peach soup is a real dish.

And serving something sweet and cold as an appetizer doesn’t automatically make someone a bad host.

Andy could have politely said it wasn’t to his taste, but complaining to the entire friend group seems excessive.

I hope OP doesn’t stop cooking and hosting just because of this unfortunate incident with Andy.

Let’s read the responses of other people on this story.

Lol. Here’s an idea…

This one shares a joke related to the story.

Short and straightforward.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who wants peace and quiet by the pool, but finds guests and loud music instead.

Another one chimes in.

Finally, people are siding with OP.

One person’s peach soup can be another person’s smoothie. Lol!

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