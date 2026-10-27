Woman Shared Her Bedroom With Her Younger Sister While Working Long Hospital Shifts, But She Still Wanted Time Alone To Recharge

Everyone deserves some personal space, even when living with family.

In this story, a woman suddenly had to share her room with her younger sister, who got into trouble and moved back in with her family.

Because there were no other rooms available, she was struggling to get privacy.

What’s worse is that her sister refused to give her even an hour or two alone, insisting she had nowhere else to go.

Uh oh! Sounds like a difficult situation to be in. Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for wanting privacy in my own room? I live with my family and have had my own room for about 5 years now while I save up to move out. Recently, my younger sister got into some trouble and moved in. But unfortunately, she has to room with me because we have no available rooms.

This woman wanted some privacy for herself.

She currently does not have a job, while I do and pay rent. I work long hours in a hospital kitchen and covet my days off. Because they’re my only time to relax and not have to be around people. I want more privacy for myself.

Now, she’s wondering if she was the bad guy in the situation.

But my younger sister refuses, saying that she has no other place to go in the house. She also says it’s too hot outside. I just want a minimum of an hour or two to be alone. Am I the jerk for wanting privacy?

I honestly think that OP wanting a little privacy after long shifts is completely fine and understandable.

While her sister genuinely needs somewhere to stay, she could probably give OP an hour or two to rest alone in their shared bedroom.

They should discuss a schedule that gives both of them some breathing room while they work toward a longer-term living arrangement.

Let’s read the responses of other people on this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a similar thought from this one.

People are saying the same thing.

This person suggests moving out.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dad who can’t understand why his son can sleep in now that he’s not commuting to the office.

Finally, short and simple.

Sharing a room is one thing. Sharing every single minute is another.

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