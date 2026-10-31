Woman Wants To Help Her Sister, But Sharing Her Small Home With A Baby For Several Months Feels Overwhelming

Getting a new apartment should feel exciting, especially when living alone provides comfort and peace.

A three-month stay with a sister and baby would completely change that long-awaited experience.

Instead of presenting a clear budget or backup plan, her sister asked to move in right before the lease ended.

Read on for the full drama.

AITA if I don’t let my sister move into my new apartment with her baby? “Yesterday I (f26) received a message from my sister Kim (f29). She asked if she could move in with me for a few months because her and her husband decided they want to move out of the country. To do that they need to save money, so they decided to not renew their lease and stay with family for a bit. Kim’s husband is staying with his sister Julia. Kim can’t stay with Julia because Julia has mold in her house. Kim’s one year-old son is dealing with some health problems. And living in a moldy home would make things worse for my nephew. Our mom’s house has mold too. Kim is working with a specialist right now to help with his health conditions. She told me it would only be three months because after three months he will be healed enough to live in a home with mold and they will go to Julia’s. As for my new apartment, I haven’t even had the meeting to sign the lease yet. But it is scheduled, and the plan is to move in next month.

She has some issues with this…

The first main thing is I LOVE living alone. Having my own safe space to myself means everything to me. So at first I was like no way but I am very much a people pleaser so I feel really bad saying no. Is it worth saying no to protect my peace? The second thing is, she has not brought up any kind of way to help around the apartment, such as payment. So it seems she’s expecting to be in my space for at least three months with her child for free.

And she wants some answers.

The third thing is, their lease ends November 30. I just have a lot of questions. When did they realize they were going to do this? What’s the plan? What’s the budget? Why did you wait so last minute to tell me about this? And many more questions. I told her that I would have to take some time to think about it and that I have a lot of questions. We’re going to have a more in-depth phone call about it tomorrow. I just wanted some outside perspective, cause I don’t really have anyone else to talk to too about this. And I’m not sure what to do yet.”

Here’s what people had to say on Reddit.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another reader agreed.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another individual weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who can’t complete her work-from-home duties because her mom’s houseguest won’t stop talking.

And this reader had a lot to say.

This young woman isn’t wrong for protecting her new home and refusing a living arrangement she never planned or agreed to.

Her sister and husband chose not to renew their lease, so they need a clear budget and housing plan that doesn’t depend on assumed free space.

Her first solo apartment hasn’t even opened, and family is already requesting the roommate package.