A Construction Worker Asked a 15-Year-Old Girl to Marry Him. She Told Her Parents, Who Tried to Get Him Fired

After reading this story, I don’t think I’d ever leave a teenage girl at home without parental supervision when construction workers are in the house. It’d be nice to think you can trust people, but you never know who is the scum of the earth.

While the teen is okay, one of the workers asked her a pretty crazy question and wouldn’t take “no” for an answer. She was scared he’d come back, so she told her parents.

The guy definitely messed with the wrong girl because her parents were well connected.

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

Ahh so you want to marry a 15 year old? Work in the sewers where you belong So this happened last year around June, i was 15 at the time and my mom wasnt home, it was just my brother, our maid and I. At the time, our condominium was changing this electricity thing in everyone’s house, like an update of sorts i guess. Everything was going as planned, the electricity dudes come in the house do their job and leave. The dogs where in the back or in their kennels, my dog BFG was in my room so he couldnt jump the fence.

One worker asked a crazy question.

So everything mostly went as planned, the electricity dude was well mannered, chatty and i kept watch to make sure nothing was stolen or invade they needed any help getting anywhere and the dogs needed to be moved, or they needed a key or whatever. Fine. Then toward the end, this bald dude in his 30´s asked how old i was. Didn’t think anything of it, so i said im 15 as i was leading him out. This man proceeded to ask if he could take me to his home today and to marry me, no joke.

He didn’t seem to want to take “no” for an answer.

I was mortified and anxious because what. So i replay “ummm no, your in your 30´s and im not interested” And he continued to insist. Even when i walked him out the house walls, he said he would be back the next day to take me to his house. And im thinking what no.

She told her parents.

I close and lock the gates, release the dogs, tell my brother not to open the gate and our maid left the house after i told her about the situation and she told me not to tell anyone. Obviously im not keeping this quiet. Imagine all the other people he could hurt. So i told my mom, and guess what? We where close friends with his boss, and people in the ethics committee aswell in political power. So my mom phones him, phones the condominium people to make sure these people are supervised by someone the whole time to make sure they dont do anything funny.

Her mom tried to get him fired.

So when my mom phones the dude that asked me to marry him, he said i was a liar and that never happened. Luckily my mom trusts me and knows i would never lie about this, because who would, this is messed up. So my mom then calls her friends, they couldnt fire him for this but he got demoted to cleaning the sewer system of the company and is never allowed into anyones house again aswell as significantly decreasing his salary to barely above minimum wage.

But the revenge continues.

I know something else happened with the ethics committee but i dont remember what exactly. I think it had to do with installing new protocols to prevent this from happening.

We where also friends with some of his coworkers, so we told them what happened and told him to watch out because my bassicaly father (not my real dad but i consider him as much and he treats me as his daughter) and he’s one of the people in political power in the city, and they knew it, and my mom told the coworker to tell him to watch out because he was absolutely ticked off about what happened (he wouldnt acctualy do anything though, it was just to scare the dude). So i think he deserved what he got, scared him like crazy and ruined his career (as he deserves).

That guy was pretty crazy to even ask such a question. I’m so glad she told her parents.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

Seriously, what’s up with the maid?

Another person is weirded out by the maid’s comment.

This person thinks the man sounds dangerous.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dad who can’t understand why his son can sleep in now that he’s not commuting to the office.

Here’s a tip about recording someone.

She handled that well. I’m glad the guy left, and I’m extra glad she ignored the maid and told her parents.

What a scary situation!

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