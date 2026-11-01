A Customer Mocked a Cashier for Checking the Signature on His Credit Card. His Made-Up Story About His Dad Left the Man Too Embarrassed to Say Another Word

Most people understand that there’s no need to give someone a hard time for simply doing their job.

But one cashier dealt with exactly that while checking a customer’s credit card signature at a home improvement store.

Back then, customers handed over their cards and signed a slip, so he made a habit of comparing the signatures before giving the card back.

The check only took a few seconds, but apparently, that was too long for this customer, who asked if he thought he was some kind of cop.

Rather than explain himself, the cashier came back with a story that left the man embarrassed and everyone else in line unsure what to say.

Read on to see what happened next.

Try and belittle me for doing my job, I’ll show you how small you are. This story takes place many years ago in the big-box home improvement store I worked at. I truly made myself a jack-of-all-trades and, as such, spent some time helping out as a cashier. Credit card culture was a much different beast than it is today. No slick point-of-sale systems that you can just tap your payment against, and smartphones didn’t even exist yet. You just handed your credit card to the cashier, they swiped it on their keyboard, and after you signed the slip, you got your credit card back.

All cashiers were expected to do this, but some took the rule more serious than others.

At this point, it was technically expected that the cashier would compare the signature to verify that you were dealing with the authorized user. Let’s be frank, most wage slaves did not. But I was always a little bit more go-above-and-beyond, was concerned about that security, and I actually wrote CID on my own cards and was more than happy to display my ID at the time to prevent myself from being taken advantage of, and so I gave that same consideration to my customers.

The customer in question was not impressed by him doing the check.

One day, a particular customer decided to be a smart-***. I was doing my check on the signatures. Now, this check never took a long time. It’s basically three to five seconds of looking for like characteristics. Big loops here, squiggles here, crosses the T in the same ways, just a few quick basics. You see a few matching characteristics, call it a day, and move on. But this dude bro was not happy with this. So he decides to throw out the line, “What do you think you are, some kind of cop?”

Now, being the quick-witted ******** that I am, I just instantly responded with, “Nope, quit the academy after my dad got ****** in the line of duty.”

After the guy left, he told the rest of the line the truth.

Finished checking the signature for a second or two, handed the card and the receipt back to the customer, and wished him a nice day, enjoying the embarrassed, red-faced expression as he silently sulked out of the store. Now, I started ringing up the next customer, and the rest of my line was silent. As soon as I saw the guy clear the doors and they closed behind him in my peripheral vision, I let the rest of the line know, “Dad’s a mechanic, he’s fine, we had lunch last week,” and got a few relieved breaths and the occasional chuckle. Nothing too serious, but it still felt good making the guy regret his obnoxiousness.

Nice! Sometimes people need that kind of lesson.

Let’s see how the people over at Reddit feel about what he did here.

Here’s a translation in case anyone needed it.

Now, that’s funny!

This reader might be young, because this was definitely the thing.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who isn’t happy with the company’s new time tracking rules, so decides to find a way around them.

Great revenge it is.

Was it really that big of a deal?

It’s not like the cashier checking his signature took a long time or anything.

And considering it was for his own protection, he should’ve been glad someone was paying attention.

But! At the same time, it’s never cool to joke about someone being deceased. That’s just foul.

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