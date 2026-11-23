A Man Yells At Another Driver To Get Away From His Car Because The Guy Got Inside And Honked The Horn To Make Him Move

Some people have absolutely no patience whatsoever.

That’s what one man found out when he stopped to drop off dinner for his wife.

Someone had parked in his spot, and since all the visitor spots were full, he left his car in the aisle while he carried everything inside.

He was already on his way back out to move it when he heard honking and figured whoever had taken his spot was back.

But when he got outside, his driver’s side door was open and someone was in his car laying on the horn.

Read on to see exactly how this whole scenario unfolded.

AITA someone going in my car and honking my horn to make me move. I was just finishing up a bunch of errands and coming home. I live in a townhouse complex and park in a parking lot. My spot is very close to my front door, though. I pull into the parking lot, and someone has parked in my spot. So, I look, and all the visitor spots are full. So, I just stop the car, grab everything, and take it inside because part of it is dinner for my wife.

Knowing he was parked in the way, he hurried up and did what he had to do.

I planned on going back out and parking on the street until I dealt with the person in my spot. In the two minutes it took me to bring my bags inside, someone came and needed the spot directly across from me. I was headed back out after handing my wife her food and explaining the parking situation when I heard honking. I said to my wife that I had to go.

By the time he got outside, someone was in his car.

I’m guessing the person who took my spot is back. But they were not. When I got outside, I saw my driver’s side door open and someone in my car angrily honking my horn. (I guess I forgot to lock it.) I yell at them to get away from my car while running toward them. They yell at me to move.

Unfortunately, now he made an enemy.

I said that’s why I am out here. I said I needed to drop stuff off at my house, and someone was in my spot. They yelled that I should have parked somewhere else. I said they can’t go in other people’s vehicles. I moved my vehicle and made an enemy. But people park in the aisle all the time to unload vehicles. Amazon trucks, the mail truck, people getting furniture. AITA?

Yikes! What an unfortunate chain of events.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit think about everything that happened.

This person thinks it sounds pretty unhinged.

This reader thinks they’re all in the wrong, but would’ve done the same thing.

Here’s another person who thinks everyone sucks.

And this person straight-up thinks he was wrong for it.

He’s lucky this guy seems pretty chill.

If he had tried that with the wrong person, it could’ve ended a lot differently.

But the crazy part is, the man was already coming out to move his car.

Literally, all the guy had to do was wait another minute and this whole thing could’ve been avoided.