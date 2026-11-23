A Woman Considers Moving Her Neighbor’s Bench Because It Keeps Blocking The Only Parking Spot Left When She Gets Home

Dealing with shared parking spaces is never fun.

That’s what one woman in Portugal found out when her downstairs neighbor started saving a spot on the street.

Her neighbor uses a wheelchair and puts a bench in the spot to save it.

When she asked the woman about it, she said it was only there for the summer. Well, now it’s November, and sometimes the spot with the bench is the only one left when she gets home.

So she’s thinking about moving the bench the next time she can’t find parking, but she’s wondering if she should talk to her neighbor again first.

Read on to learn the full story.

WIBTA if I moved my neighbor’s bench that she uses to save a parking spot? I live in an apartment building in Portugal. An elderly neighbor who lives on the ground floor and uses a wheelchair always leaves a bench on the street to save a parking spot. I talked to her once, and she told me it was only for the summer because she’s from another city and was only staying here temporarily. It’s now November, and the bench is still there.

Frustrated, she’s thinking about moving it.

Sometimes I come home, and there are no other available spots, only the one with the bench. As far as I know, here you can’t legally reserve a public parking spot with objects. If someone needs a reserved spot because of a disability, they can request an official one from the city council. So, now I’m thinking about when there are no other spots available, what would happen if I carefully moved the bench to the side (without damaging it) and parked there? Or should I talk to her again first? WIBTA?

Eek! It’s easy to see why the woman does that, but it does seem like something that should be illegal.

Let’s take a look at what advice the fine folks over at Reddit had to offer her.

Yes! This!

That’s a funny way of putting it.

Here’s someone who would get the police involved.

Let’s hope a lady in a wheelchair wouldn’t do this. Geez.

That bench needs to go.

Her neighbor said she was only saving the spot for the summer, and it’s already November.

Now, if her neighbor really needs to park close to her door, she can ask the city about getting a spot reserved.

And if the bench shows up again, she should ask the city to deal with it.