A Woman Wants to Keep the Apartment She’s Lived in for Years—But Her Pregnant Roommate Claims She’s Legally and Morally Entitled to Stay

Sharing an apartment can get complicated when someone’s plans change in a way you weren’t expecting.

That’s where one young renter finds herself after learning her roommate is pregnant and wants to keep living there.

Their lease ends around the baby’s due date, but her roommate says moving isn’t an option, especially without family nearby.

While she supports her roommate having the baby, she hadn’t planned on sharing her home with a newborn.

And moving herself isn’t that simple, either, because she’s lived there for years and can walk to work, which matters since she doesn’t have a car.

Read on to learn the story in her own words.

Roommate is having a baby I’m 21, and my roommate is 24. She moved in a couple of months ago and has her boyfriend visit once or twice a week. She recently told me she is pregnant and doesn’t want to/can’t move out (partly because she doesn’t have any family in the area). Her boyfriend still lives with his family.

Now, she’s just not sure what to think about the whole thing.

For reference, we signed a one-year lease, which expires around the time that she is due. Prior to our signing, I lived with my parents for 5 years in this apartment, so it feels more like home to me. Isn’t it unfair of her to want to stay in this apartment now that she will be starting a family? I’m in full support of her having her child, of course, but I didn’t sign up for something like this. My job is a 5-minute walk away, and I do not own a car. What would you do in this situation? I can’t tell her to move out/not sign the new lease just because she got pregnant.

Eek! It’s easy to see why she feels like that, but there must be something she can do.

Let’s see if the folks over at Reddit have any good advice.

That’s a really good point.

It seems like this person knows from experience or something.

These are all good suggestions.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who keeps reporting a neighbor who is constantly parking in the handicapped spots.

Here’s someone who dealt with the same thing.

She needs to have an honest conversation with her roommate before they renew the lease.

Since she clearly wants to stay, it’s worth asking if her roommate and boyfriend could find a place together.

But if that isn’t an option, she could ask the landlord about another available unit so she can stay close to work.

Either way, as much as she loves this apartment, sharing it with a newborn could make her life miserable, and a different place may be worth it for the peace.

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