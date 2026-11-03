A Worker Was Pressured Into Doing A Project He Doesn’t Have Time For And He Wants To Tell His Boss He Won’t Be Able To Do It

It can be hard to say no to people sometimes…

And it can be even more difficult if that person happens to be your boss!

That’s what the guy who wrote today’s story is dealing with and it sounds like he’s having a really rough go of it…

And now he’s stuck in a tough position.

Take a look at what he had to say and see what you think about his situation.

How do I politely and professionally tell my boss I can no longer do a project I reluctantly agreed to? “I got completely ambushed by one of my boss’s minions into agreeing to do a project I don’t want to do or have time to do. I used to be very active in these types of projects, however my department faced severe cuts last year. I work a very small role spread out across multiple locations and have to travel between them daily depending on the workload that day.

He simply doesn’t have time for this…

Due to the cuts, I thought I was clear with my bosses that I could no longer participate in these types of projects as they are elaborate and are way more work than they look. Cut to this week when I was approached. I wasn’t even asked to help, it was just – “can you be here this day this time to do x project? ” I was so caught off guard. I said no I don’t have time to do these projects anymore.

They beat him down…

She persisted in other ways until I very reluctantly agreed to help in a fraction of the way I would have before. They said no problem, happy for ANY help. Here’s the thing, the amount of work I agreed to will not give them the product they want. I know that. They do not know that. They think this project is super easy, and it’s not. It’s an elaborate multi step process that requires planning, directing/guiding, recording what happens, managing, and editing to make a polished product. The editing being my specialty and the most time consuming piece. I have only agreed to record what happens and nothing else.

This is gonna be ugly…

I know the day of the project will be hell, because the person running it has no idea what the scope of the project actually entails. I know they will expect me to participate in ways I have not agreed to, and I will get roped into even more work. I am not willing to do so, especially since the company I work for values my position so little (little enough to cut us to bare bones staffing. One cold or flu will take my whole department, and the rest of the company, down).

He has to do what’s best for him.

I have an okay relationship with the boss of this location, but they are excited to have me agree to even participate a little. I know backing out will let them down, but I feel like I have to set boundaries. How do I back out or approach the reality of the situation professionally?”

Readers shared their thoughts.

This person offered some advice.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about customer who won’t take no for an answer when it comes to outdated price-matching policies.

And this Reddit user weighed in.

Well, it definitely sounds like he’s in over his head…

So it’s time to be honest with his boss…

No matter how much that might disappoint the head honcho.

He’s gonna have to put his foot down and refuse to do this project!