An Apartment Resident Has To Keep His Windows Shut Because The Neighbors Cook For Hours Every Day, And It Leaves His Whole Apartment Smelling Like Whatever’s Cooking Next Door

It’s hard to get a little fresh air when opening a window makes your place smell like somebody else’s dinner.

That’s what one apartment resident has been dealing with since some new neighbors moved in.

They cook every day, and once they get going, the smell can last for hours.

It’s gotten to the point where he has to keep the windows shut or the smell takes over the whole apartment.

Since the neighbors are just cooking in their own home, he’s at a loss for what to do about it.

Keep reading to see what you would do about this whole situation.

Horrible cooking smells from neighbor I now have some neighbors who cook food on a daily basis that makes extremely strong odors. The cooking lasts for several hours each day. I can no longer keep my windows open when they are cooking unless I want my entire apartment to be filled with this smell. I have nothing against the type of food they cook. It’s just that I don’t want the smell of food taking over my apartment.

He hates it, but there’s nothing he can do.

No one else here cooks food this often with such an intense smell. Randomly, here or there, you’ll smell some strong food odors, but it’s not for several hours every day, wafting directly into my windows. I mourn the days I could have fresh air whenever I wanted it. Also, I don’t know what the answer is. You can’t make someone stop cooking the food they like in their own home. It sucks.

Oh no! That’s definitely a losing battle for him.

Let’s check out if the people over at Reddit have any tricks for keeping the smell out of his apartment.

Not sure if eucalyptus is any better for some people.

This would be okay, if he can tolerate the smell of vinegar.

Now, here’s something that may work.

Understandably so.

In the world of neighbor problems, this sounds like a better one to have.

On one hand, there’s no doubt it would get annoying smelling the food and not being able to open your windows.

But it’s hard to get mad at someone for cooking in their own home. After all, they do pay to live there.

If they cook around the same time, it might be as simple as opening the windows a little earlier. And if that doesn’t work, he could try using fans and an air purifier.