Builders Did a Sloppy Job on His Home. When He Asked Them to Fix It, They Drove Away

Imagine hiring a construction company to do a home renovation project. What would you do if they did a sloppy job? Would you accept the work as is, ask them to fix it, or call their boss?

In this story, one homeowner is in this situation, and he calls the construction company who sent the builders over. They were understanding and sent the builders back to fix the work.

But they didn’t fix the work, and now the homeowner is wondering if he did something wrong.

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for causing a builder to resign? I was having some work done on my house by two builders. They did quite a bad job, to be honest – it was very messy, leaving little streaks of wet concrete around the area they were working and they didn’t clean it up when they were done. They also didn’t do all of what I asked, despite saying they should be able to manage it in a day.

OP wanted the mess cleaned up.

So I called the company they came from to ask if they, or some other builders, could come back and finish the work. The company was quite cooperative, and sent back the previous two builders they had sent the day before. When they arrived I spoke to one of them and explained what I wanted them to finish. I spoke politely and didn’t badly criticise anything they had done, simply suggesting improvements. He looked a little ashamed but I didn’t really notice it at the time.

But the guys didn’t finish the job.

After speaking to me, he went back into his van with his colleague and drove away. I thought they were possibly going to get some more tools. However, an hour later, I got an angry phone call from the builders’ boss saying that the one I had spoken to had just handed in his resignation. So, AITA?

The worker didn’t do a good job, and when he was sent back to fix it, he resigned. The worker is clearly the problem, not OP. I hope the company sent someone else out to fix it.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person thinks the builders were already thinking about quitting.

Another person knows that builders often make mistakes.

This person thinks the boss is the problem.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who keeps reporting a neighbor who is constantly parking in the handicapped spots.

Nobody thinks the homeowner did anything wrong.

He hired someone to do a job, and they didn’t do it well. He wanted them to fix it, and they quit. That’s definitely not the homeowner’s fault. The builder apparently isn’t all that great at his job and doesn’t want to fix his work. I hope he finds a job in a different career field. I also hope the company sent someone else out to fix the issues.

All he wanted was the job done right!

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