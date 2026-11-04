He Had A Car Towed From A Handicapped Spot, And Now The Owner Wants Him To Pay For Repairs

Imagine finding a car in a handicapped parking spot that doesn’t have a handicapped placard. If you were with someone who was in a wheelchair, had a handicapped placard, and really needed to park in the handicapped spot, what would you do?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he calls a tow truck. It seems like a simple enough solution and the obvious thing to do.

Everything was fine until the car owner tracked him down. Now, the car owner is hitting him up for money to repair his car.

He’s not sure what to do, but he doesn’t think he should have to pay.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for refusing to reimburse someone whose car I mistakenly had towed from a handicapped spot? My apartment building has a few handicapped spots right next to the elevator entrance. My parents (one of whom is in a wheelchair) drove over to visit a couple weeks ago, and found that all the handicapped spots were full, and one of the offending cars had neither handicapped plates nor a placard in the mirror. After having to unload my mom’s wheelchair in the middle of the parking lot, I called the tow company that contracts with my building to remove the offending car. They came within 20 minutes, and my parents parked their car in the spot.

The person whose car got towed was really upset.

Next day, a neighbor (who’s handicapped) angrily knocked on my door. He said that the car that was towed was his new car that hadn’t received its plates yet. He claims the car had a placard but it fell off the rearview mirror. He knew that I had his car towed because he saw me get into my parents’ car. At my girlfriend’s insistence, I was extremely apologetic and reimbursed the $250 towing fee.

Fast forward two weeks.

But the neighbor wants even more money.

Yesterday, my neighbor claimed that the towing company caused over $2000 worth of damage to the car, since it’s a AWD car that was towed on two wheels, completely destroying the center differential. He showed me a mechanic’s assessment of the damage, in addition to security footage from the building showing the tow company’s botched tow job. He is demanding that I reimburse him for repairs, since the tow company, his insurance, and the vehicle warranty are all refusing to pay.

He’s not sure what to do.

I told him that the tow company is responsible for the damage, and that I already went out of my way to refund the towing fee, which was a nice gesture on my part. My parents think I shouldn’t have even refunded the tow fee, while my girlfriend thinks that I should offer to pay for at least part of the transmission repairs. AITA for not wanting to pay any more?

He is not responsible for the towing company messing up the car. He definitely shouldn’t pay.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person thinks the towing company should pay.

Another person doesn’t think he should pay.

This person has a theory.

Nobody thinks he should pay.

OP is in no way responsible for what the towing company does. He was very nice, maybe even too nice, to agree to pay for the towing fee. He definitely shouldn’t agree to pay for damages to the car caused by the towing company.

The neighbor needs to pester the towing company to pay.

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