He Had Five Minutes Before His Saturday Shift and Asked His Girlfriend to Handle the Dog. She Sent Back Three Paragraphs About How Selfish He Was

Household chores have a way of becoming negotiations the moment a couple disagrees about whose turn it is.

One man started a new job on a probation period where a single late arrival could cost him everything.

This schedule gave him Saturday morning shifts, so since his girlfriend was off, he figured she had plenty of time to care for the pet.

But as he was trying to get out the door, the dog wouldn’t budge, so he woke his girlfriend and asked her to take the dog out, knowing he’d otherwise have only a few frantic minutes to manage it himself.

She didn’t just say no. She sent him three paragraphs about how inconsiderate he was for even asking.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA For Not Taking my Dog Out? I work Saturdays. My girlfriend does not.

Their dog is quite attached to them.

Our dog is attached to her hip. He won’t even eat unless she’s home, unless she’s out really late and he gets desperate. If she’s in bed, there’s a 95% chance he’s not getting out of bed until she does.

Their jobs aren’t the most stable right now either.

I’m also on a 90-day new-hire probation. If I’m late or have one unexcused absence, I’m liable to be fired. Today and last week, the 5% chance kicked in, and he wanted out while I was getting ready to leave.

Soon a disagreement emerged about how to care for the dog.

So I woke her up and asked if she could take him. If not, I’d literally have 5 minutes to get his chain on, let him pee/poop, get him to come to me instead of zooming around the front yard, wipe his toes and behind, get his chain off, and get him back inside.

He thinks his wife has more capacity to do it, but his girlfriend doesn’t agree.

The way I see it, she can just go back to sleep afterwards, but instead she left me 3 paragraphs about how I’m inconsiderate for… not wanting to be fired for being late.

What a mess.

What did Reddit have to say?

His girlfriend really shouldn’t have reacted the way she did.

Sometimes couples need to keep an eye on their priorities.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who has to explain to her kids why they can’t keep the baby snake they found as a pet.

Being a pet owner comes with a lot of responsibility.

This girlfriend was asked for five minutes of help and responded with three paragraphs of criticism.

Her boyfriend works Saturdays. She sleeps in, so she could have just said yes and been back under the covers before the dog finished his business.

In any case, the dog only listens to her, which means it was always going to be easier for her than it would be for him.

Helping with the dog is just part of living together, and his girlfriend needs to realize that.

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