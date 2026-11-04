Her Assigned Spot Is Taken, And Management Won’t Do Anything Until Monday

Imagine living in an apartment complex where you have an assigned parked spot. What would you do if you got home from work late at night and someone was parked in your parking spot?

In this story, one woman was in this situation, and to make it worse, there was nowhere else to park in the parking lot.

She couldn’t even get a tow truck to tow the car because they needed to hear from building management.

Keep reading to find out why she’s so frustrated with building management.

AITA-Parking Edition I’m trying to find some help on if I would be wrong to make a stink (polite stink, but stink nonetheless) about this situation: I am a woman and I live in Phoenix, and I pay each month for an assigned covered parking space in my corporate owned apartment complex. Friday night I came home from work a little after 2am (I work in a bar- I find this important because it means I get home very late and carrying cash) and there is a truck in my assigned spot.

This sounds very frustrating.

I figured it was no big deal and they’d be gone in the AM and looked for one of the uncovered parking spaces, but there were none so I had to park outside of the gated complex and walk home alone, which wasn’t far but there are a bunch of crackheads who hang out at the gas station next door and I don’t like being alone with cash at 2am in that situation. I called the tow company the complex has listed above each space, and they told me they won’t tow unless management calls it in. I call the 24 hour line for the complex and it just rings and rings and is never picked up or sent to voicemail.

She emailed the management company.

The next morning the truck was still in my spot, so I emailed my management company this: Hi! There has been a black dodge truck with plates (redacted) in our space (163) for over 24 hours now. I tried to call the tow company last night but they said management would need to call it in so I had just parked in CVS and hoped they would be gone by now but aren’t. The lot is otherwise full and was last night too, and I’m not very comfortable walking back at night because i don’t get home from work until about 2am and have cash on me since I work in a bar. Can you guys help?

She didn’t like management’s reply.

Management replies with this: We will put a tow sticker on it. If it is still there on Monday please let us know. We are not here on Sundays but we will handle it Monday for you 🙂 Would I be wrong for contacting corporate and asking why I have to wait 4 days for a solution? I just worry about my car and myself when I’m paying for that spot.

It doesn’t matter if management is there or not on the weekend. Can’t they just call the tow company?

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person suggests looking at her lease.

Another person thinks management needs to make this right.

This person shares how they would handle it.

Someone from Phoenix weighs in.

I don’t understand why management can’t just call a tow truck. They don’t have to actually be there to do it. They just have to make the call. Why are they acting like that’s so hard or unreasonable? What’s unreasonable is making a resident park somewhere else when she has a reserved parking spot.

Building management is definitely handling this poorly.

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