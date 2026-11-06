Her Best Friend’s Location Vanished In The Middle Of A Date, So She Feared The Worst

In today’s world, when a friend is not reachable suddenly, one may find it difficult to decide whether to respect their privacy or ensure that everything is all right.

In this case, a woman’s particular friend didn’t have much experience “in the real world”. She became unreachable in the middle of a date. And it was her second first date… ever.

Well, she wanted to make sure she was okay. But upon her call back, she didn’t seem happy at all.

Now she’s wondering if she’s wrong for panicking.

Read the full story below.

AITA for panicking when my friend turned off her location during a date and I thought something happened to her? My best friend (24F) is kind of a late bloomer when it comes to dating. We’re both Latina daughters living at home with very overbearing/nosy parents, so dating has always felt complicated. She only recently became open to meeting guys. Tonight she went on her second first date ever. She told her mom she was hanging out with me and another friend (“Ana”), because obviously her parents would’ve made it a whole thing otherwise. Only Ana and I knew the truth.

But they didn’t talk everything through.

The date started around 8pm (it’s a Thursday) I was busy working, but around 10:35pm I checked her location and suddenly couldn’t see it anymore. My stomach DROPPED. I immediately started panicking because: She never turns her location off. She declined my calls twice. Her texts sounded rushed/not like her. Her phone was on silent I genuinely started thinking worst case scenario. Ana got worried too.

They wanted to make sure she was safe.

We both called her. Declined. Ana and I even called the restaurant because we were scared something happened, no response there. Finally around 10:55 she calls me and she’s angry. She says she was completely fine, that I overreacted, that she hated all the attention/calls, and that I shouldn’t have gotten other people involved. I started crying because I truly thought something bad had happened. I explained that the only reason we panicked was because her location disappeared while she was alone with a man we don’t know well.

But she was fine.

She said she turned it off because of her sister snooping, and that her mom still had her on Life360 anyway. But my point was: her mom thought she was with ME and Ana, so of course her mom would think she was safe no matter what. Ana and I were the only people who actually knew where she was supposed to be. She got upset and said she doesn’t need permission and didn’t like me telling her what to do. I honestly was not trying to control her. I was just scared. Was I overreacting? I genuinely can’t tell if I crossed a line or if this was a reasonable friend response considering the circumstances. AITA?

I honestly think her friend is in the wrong here. A simple “I’m okay, will be home probably at around X” text would calm everyone down.

What did Reddit think?

A reader shares their

…Yeah, they’re literally starting their lives now.

Yikes.

But she thought someone else could have her phone.

Another opinion.

But they had agreed on that.

I agree.

In this particular situation, there were enough reasons for concern: the friend had never disabled location before, she/he didn’t respond to the phone calls, and she/he had gone on a date that her/his family was not aware of.

Of course, her friend is an adult and can do whatever she wants.

Neither of the two has done anything bad here, but the expectations about the security arrangement in the friendship were certainly different.

Yeah, they need to discuss and agree on a check-up plan for the future.

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