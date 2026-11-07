Her Boss Gave Her No Support On Two Major Projects, Then She Discovered He Was Quietly Writing Her Up For A PIP

Some managers would rather document a problem than actually fix it.

One employee found that out the hard way when she was digging through a folder of files and accidentally uncovered a file with her name titled “PIP.”

She had ten years of experience, and this year she’d delivered two major projects almost entirely on her own.

She began to suspect that her manager was drafting this PIP to avoid paying her bonus, since it would look like he was giving her a fair shot.

Now she’s wondering how much longer she has left before the other shoe finally drops.

Keep reading for the full story.

Accidentally found out that my manager wants to put me on a PIP. First one in my entire professional career of 10 years.. I have been with this company for almost 2 years now, and I have about 10 years of Product Ownership and Project Management experience in various industries.

One day, this employee stumbled upon a very unsettling document.

While searching for a project-related document on the team’s SharePoint drive, a list of recently accessed and edited documents came up, one of which was titled with my name followed by “PIP.” This is the first time I have ever been faced with this situation in my career.

Soon, the employee begins to worry about what this means for her career.

I did some research, and from what I gather, a PIP looks like one way for a company or manager to try to “legitimately” fire an employee, or at least push them to resign for not “meeting expectations.” While I like the company and enjoy the work I do, this is the second manager I’ve had in my entire career that I found to be completely insufferable and unreasonable.

Now she’s starting to question whether her boss has it out for her.

I hate to use the word toxic, but I believe he is using this PIP as a means to avoid paying me my bonus while also not appearing to dismiss me illegally or unfairly. In other words, it will look like he’s “giving me a chance to work on and improve my performance” after I went over and above to deliver 2 major projects this year with almost none of his or the team’s support.

Suddenly, all the other cracks in the workplace begin to pour out.

There’s a plethora of other cracks and hallmark traits of toxicity I could harp on about, but for the time being, I am just seeking advice on my options, since I doubt sticking it to the man or navigating the PIP will be of much value to me. A recruiter also reached out to me this week for a new role.

Getting another job lined up is a smart move here.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter shares their horror story.

This is a heck of a way for an employee to find out what their boss truly thinks of them.

Documentation, documentation, documentation.

A PIP is often the beginning of the end for many people.

An employee who delivers two major projects doesn’t exactly sound like someone who deserves to be on a PIP.

Her boss couldn’t find an actual flaw in her work, so he resorted to manufacturing one.

Luckily, a strong resume, a decade of experience, and a recruiter already in her inbox put her in a great position.

The corporate world can be a ruthless place, so it’s always best to protect yourself.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a grocery cashier who gets into a standoff with a customer who hasn’t paid for everything in their basket. Read Story →